5G is one of the most disruptive moves in the recent years. 5G is really on. It has been launched by almost 50 countries in the world.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value 5G market forecasts up to 2026 by country and use cases.

Regions and countries covered:

North America: USA - Canada

Asia-Pacific: South Korea - China - Japan - India

Europe: Belgium - Finland - France - Germany - Greece - Italy - Poland - Spain - Sweden - Turkey - UK

Middle East: Qatar - UAE - Saudi Arabia

Dataset Scope

Forecasts up to 2026 by country and region

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC

- 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)

- 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches & coverage

5G pricing

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered:



World Overview



1. Key facts

2. International overview of 5G deployments

3. Major 5G commercial launches

4. First key subscriber numbers

5. 700 MHz frequencies also coveted, and also generating high prices at auction

6. 3.5 GHz frequencies are the most coveted, reflected in prices

7. mmWave frequencies not yet widely available for 5G and not yet coveted

8. 5G deployments for 5G in major mobile markets

9. Spectrum status for 5G in major mobile markets

10. Major expected spectrum auctions

11. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts up to 2026

