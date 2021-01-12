Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World 5G Markets - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
5G is one of the most disruptive moves in the recent years. 5G is really on. It has been launched by almost 50 countries in the world.
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value 5G market forecasts up to 2026 by country and use cases.
Regions and countries covered:
Dataset Scope
List of indicators
- 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)
- 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)
Key Topics Covered:
World Overview
1. Key facts
2. International overview of 5G deployments
3. Major 5G commercial launches
4. First key subscriber numbers
5. 700 MHz frequencies also coveted, and also generating high prices at auction
6. 3.5 GHz frequencies are the most coveted, reflected in prices
7. mmWave frequencies not yet widely available for 5G and not yet coveted
8. 5G deployments for 5G in major mobile markets
9. Spectrum status for 5G in major mobile markets
10. Major expected spectrum auctions
11. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts up to 2026
Companies Mentioned
