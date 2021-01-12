Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PVC), Fabrication Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acrylic processing aid market size is estimated to be USD 606 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 842 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.



Factors such as replacement of conventional material with PVC and rising demand for acrylic processing aid from Asia-Pacific will drive the acrylic processing aid market. The major restraint for the market will be less R&D expenditure in emerging market. However, the increasing demand from building & construction and automotive applications will act as an opportunity for the market.



"PVC is the largest polymer type for acrylic processing aid in 2019"



PVC is a synthetic resin, which is made from the polymerization of vinyl chloride. It has an amorphous structure with polar chlorine atoms and possesses fire retarding properties, durability, and oil & chemical resistance. It is an odorless and solid plastic, mainly used in automobile instrument panels, sheathing of electrical cables, pipes, and doors. PVC provides flexibility that is helpful in making modern automobiles cost-effective, safe, and of high quality. The composition of this material varies depending on requirement of various grades.



"Extrusion is estimated to be the largest fabrication process in acrylic processing aid market between 2020 and 2025."



Extrusion is used to process high volume of plastics. The pellets, granules, flakes, or powders are fed into the extrusion machine and melted under high temperature (depending on the type of plastic to be extruded). Single & twin-screw extrusion and die extrusion are the two main types of extrusion techniques. Single & twin extrusion technique is used for melting and pumping of plastic materials, while die extrusion technique is used for the production of different plastic products, such as, pipes, sheet, tubing, and films. Several types of extrusion processes are used for processing plastic materials into finished products.



"Building & construction end-use industry is projected to account for the largest share of the acrylic processing aid market between 2020 and 2025."



Plastics play a key role in the building & construction industry. The demand for plastics in this segment is expected to increase because of its increasing use in several applications, including pipes, flooring, roofing, windows & doors, containers, trim board, and others. Plastics are used in the building & construction industry owing to its characteristics such as high impact strength, good weatherability, resistant to oil & chemicals and high levels of light transmission.



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest acrylic processing aid market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."



Asia Pacific is the most promising market for plastics and related industries, including acrylic processing aid. The region is characterized by growing population economic developments.



The increasing demand from the building & construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries is driving the market for acrylic processing aid in the region. The increase in employment rate, purchasing power of the middle class and an increase in foreign investments in various industries of the economy are some important factor that drives the market.



The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the plastics industry. High-end products such as consumer goods and electronic devices demand damage-free surfaces. This increases the need for anti-scratch products, which in turn drives the market for acrylic processing aid.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in APA Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Impact Analysis for Short, Medium, and Long Term

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Need for Cost-Effective Aid for Manufacturing Plastic Products

5.3.2.2 High Demand for APA-Based PVC in End-Use Applications

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Less R&D Expenditure in Emerging Markets

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Increasing Demand From Building & Construction and Automotive Applications



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



7 APA Market, By Polymer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size Estimation

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

7.4.2 Polycarbonates

7.4.3 Poly Methyl-Methacrylate

7.4.4 Polystyrene



8 APA Market, By Fabrication Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fabrication Process Revenue Pocket Matrix

8.3 Extrusion

8.4 Injection Molding

8.5 Others



9 APA Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Packaging

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Others



10 APA Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share of Major Players

11.2.1 LG Chem Ltd.

11.2.2 Arkema SA

11.2.3 Kaneka Corporation

11.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 LG Chem Ltd.

12.2 Kaneka Corporation

12.3 Arkema SA

12.4 The DOW Chemical Company

12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

12.6 3M Company

12.7 BASF SE

12.8 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.9 Akdeniz Kimya A.S.

12.10 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd.

12.11 Other Key Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2lj78

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900