Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assist Systems Stimulating the North American Automotive Repair Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study examines the key aspects of the North American aftermarket ADAS ecosystem, including OEM ADAS penetration in light vehicles in operation, analysis of crash types, demand for ADAS sensor recalibration, and identification of key market participants.
The research analysis estimates the L0-2 ADAS-related replacement sensors from the light vehicle collision repair market to grow at a CAGR of ~10.6% between 2020 and 2030, even as the increasing penetration of ADAS in the vehicle parc reduces crash rates, denting demand for traditional collision repair parts and services.
Demand for Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) replacement sensors from light vehicle collision repairs in North America is forecast to generate a new market opportunity in the automotive repair aftermarket. ADAS sensors such as radar, LiDAR, cameras, night vision, and ultrasonic sensors are expected to drive new demand avenues from replacement and recalibration.
Aftermarket ADAS also opens up new growth opportunities for various industry stakeholders, including insurers, OEM dealers, IAM repair facilities, Telematics service providers, predictive analytics providers, and aftermarket sensor suppliers.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the revenue potential from the sales of ADAS replacement sensors for light vehicles involved in collisions across North America between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the OEM L0-2 ADAS penetration in the overall light vehicle parc?
- What is the installed base and penetration of different OEM ADAS types (BSD, LDW, LKA, PDC, APA, ACC, AEB, FCW, TJA, and NV systems) in North American vehicles in operation?
- What is the nature of crashes in the US by initial point of impact and severity, and how will this impact the demand for replacement sensors?
- What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from vehicles involved in accidents?
- What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from running repair jobs?
- Which are the prominent aftermarket ADAS suppliers?
- What are the important Growth Opportunities opening up in the ADAS aftermarket space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Five Big Predictions
- Light Vehicle Collisions Data
- ADAS Base Sensor Topology in Light Vehicles
- Overview
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Scope of Analysis
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Demand
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Sensor Type
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Growth Drivers for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Restraints for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Forecast Assumptions - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
4. Fundamentals of Driver Assist Systems
- ADAS Autonomy Levels
- ADAS Autonomy Levels - Definitions
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM ADAS
- Key Growth Metrics for OEM ADAS
- ADAS Penetration - Overview of the Vehicle Parc
- ADAS Penetration by System
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Product Categories
- Lateral Collision Avoidance
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist
- Park Assist System
- Park Distance Control & Auto Park Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance System
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- Night Vision
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Sensor Replacement
- Key Growth Metrics for Sensor Replacement
- Demand Forecast, Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions
- Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions
- Demand Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions
- Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Calibration
- Key Growth Metrics for ADAS Sensor Recalibration
- ADAS Sensor Calibration - Overview
- Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs
- Revenue Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs
- Revenue Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Running Repairs
- Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Tire Replacements
- Demand Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Windshield Replacements
- Channel Preparedness for ADAS Sensor Calibration
9. Competitive Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Competitive Environment - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Competitive Landscape - Brandmotion
- Competitive Landscape - Mobileye
- Competitive Landscape - Epsilon Electronics
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunity 1: B2B "ADAS Calibration on Wheels" Services for Collision Repair Facilities and Repair Shops
- Growth Opportunity 2: ADAS Retrofits Complemented by Telematics to Aid Driving Behavior Monitoring for Fleets
- Growth Opportunity 3: ADAS Retrofits for Private Cars Older than 8 Years
- Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Analytics Services for the Collision Repair Ecosystem
11. Appendix
Key Supplier Profiles
- Accele Electronics
- Alpine Electronics
- American Road Products (ARP)
- Brandmotion
- Cedar Electronics (Cobra)
- Echomaster (AAMP Global)
- Epsilon Electronics
- Garmin
- Gentex Corporation
- Mobileye
- Rostra Accessories
- Voxx Electronic Corporation (VEC)
- Whistler Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2pn4j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900