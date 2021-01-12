Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assist Systems Stimulating the North American Automotive Repair Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines the key aspects of the North American aftermarket ADAS ecosystem, including OEM ADAS penetration in light vehicles in operation, analysis of crash types, demand for ADAS sensor recalibration, and identification of key market participants.



The research analysis estimates the L0-2 ADAS-related replacement sensors from the light vehicle collision repair market to grow at a CAGR of ~10.6% between 2020 and 2030, even as the increasing penetration of ADAS in the vehicle parc reduces crash rates, denting demand for traditional collision repair parts and services.



Demand for Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) replacement sensors from light vehicle collision repairs in North America is forecast to generate a new market opportunity in the automotive repair aftermarket. ADAS sensors such as radar, LiDAR, cameras, night vision, and ultrasonic sensors are expected to drive new demand avenues from replacement and recalibration.

Aftermarket ADAS also opens up new growth opportunities for various industry stakeholders, including insurers, OEM dealers, IAM repair facilities, Telematics service providers, predictive analytics providers, and aftermarket sensor suppliers.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the revenue potential from the sales of ADAS replacement sensors for light vehicles involved in collisions across North America between 2020 and 2030?

What is the OEM L0-2 ADAS penetration in the overall light vehicle parc?

What is the installed base and penetration of different OEM ADAS types (BSD, LDW, LKA, PDC, APA, ACC, AEB, FCW, TJA, and NV systems) in North American vehicles in operation?

What is the nature of crashes in the US by initial point of impact and severity, and how will this impact the demand for replacement sensors?

What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from vehicles involved in accidents?

What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from running repair jobs?

Which are the prominent aftermarket ADAS suppliers?

What are the important Growth Opportunities opening up in the ADAS aftermarket space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Five Big Predictions

Light Vehicle Collisions Data

ADAS Base Sensor Topology in Light Vehicles

Overview

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Scope of Analysis

ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Demand

ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Sensor Type

ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Growth Drivers for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Restraints for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Forecast Assumptions - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

4. Fundamentals of Driver Assist Systems

ADAS Autonomy Levels

ADAS Autonomy Levels - Definitions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM ADAS

Key Growth Metrics for OEM ADAS

ADAS Penetration - Overview of the Vehicle Parc

ADAS Penetration by System

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Product Categories

Lateral Collision Avoidance

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist

Park Assist System

Park Distance Control & Auto Park Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance System

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Night Vision

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Sensor Replacement

Key Growth Metrics for Sensor Replacement

Demand Forecast, Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions

Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions

Demand Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions

Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Calibration

Key Growth Metrics for ADAS Sensor Recalibration

ADAS Sensor Calibration - Overview

Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs

Revenue Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs

Revenue Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Running Repairs

Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Tire Replacements

Demand Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Windshield Replacements

Channel Preparedness for ADAS Sensor Calibration

9. Competitive Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Competitive Environment - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape - Brandmotion

Competitive Landscape - Mobileye

Competitive Landscape - Epsilon Electronics

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1: B2B "ADAS Calibration on Wheels" Services for Collision Repair Facilities and Repair Shops

Growth Opportunity 2: ADAS Retrofits Complemented by Telematics to Aid Driving Behavior Monitoring for Fleets

Growth Opportunity 3: ADAS Retrofits for Private Cars Older than 8 Years

Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Analytics Services for the Collision Repair Ecosystem

11. Appendix

Key Supplier Profiles

Accele Electronics

Alpine Electronics

American Road Products (ARP)

Brandmotion

Cedar Electronics (Cobra)

Echomaster (AAMP Global)

Epsilon Electronics

Garmin

Gentex Corporation

Mobileye

Rostra Accessories

Voxx Electronic Corporation (VEC)

Whistler Electronics

