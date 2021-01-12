New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Patient Controlled Injectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Application ; Distribution Channel ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004216/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and limitations on conventional drug delivery system boost the growth of the market.However, the preference of alternative drug delivery restrains the growth of the market.



Technological advancements and design development, and patient-controlled injector industries consolidation are likely to fuel the growth of the North America patient controlled injectors market during the forecast period.

Patient controlled Injectors are subcutaneous drug delivery systems that adhere to the body and administer larger volumes (more than 2 mL) of a drug over an extended period.With the use of patient-controlled injectors, dosing errors, microbial contamination risks, and needle stick injuries can be avoided that are caused during parenteral drug administration using injections.



In the last few years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed the introduction of several innovative interventions for the treatment of various chronic diseases.

Chronic diseases—such as blood disorder, autoimmune disorders, and various types of cancer—are the leading causes of death and disability.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, nearly 6 in 10 people suffer from at least one chronic disease in the US.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a significant cause of mortality owing to the hectic lifestyle.As per the CDC, 1 person dies every 36 seconds in the US from CVD.



Around 655,000 people in the US die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.Many biologics are commercially available for the treatment, but the conventional drug delivery methods are unable to provide accurate dosage.



In this case, the use of patient controlled injector drug delivery systems plays vital role to provide targeted drug delivery and prolonged drug residence to the affected areas of the cardiovascular system. Hence, the adoption of patient controlled injectors is likely to increase.

Moreover, there is an increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis, Addison disease, celiac disease - sprue (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), dermatomyositis, Graves’ disease, Hashimoto thyroiditis, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, and pernicious anemia.Thus, rising prevalence of diseases and need for easy administration have led the manufacturers to fulfill the unmet demand for the patient controlled injectors.



Above mentioned factors are leading to a rise in demand for patient controlled injectors, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

North America is reporting continuously growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak.According to Worldometer, as of November 13, 2020, the number of COVID-9 positive cases is 10,880,282 with 248,635 reported deaths in the US.



The cases are also increasing in Mexico and Canada.Several measures are being taken to contain the disease and prevent the transmission.



Patients with severe health conditions such as diabetes, immune diseases, cardiovascular, and cancer need physical distancing with others; however, delays in such chronic disease treatments are distressing. Therefore, it is restraining the North America patient controlled injectors market.

In 2019, the electronic injector segment accounted for the largest market share of the North America patient controlled injectors market.Electronic injector offers various benefits such as comfort, water resistance, flexible dosing, and automatic warming of refrigerated drug as well as it is easy to use.



These benefits accelerate the demand for electronic injector. A mechanical injector eliminates the risks of skin fitting issues and allergic skin reactions; therefore, the market for mechanical injector segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

