MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective January 4, 2021, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) will deliver anesthesia services to the Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Fayetteville, Georgia. The AAACH-accredited ASC offers orthopedic surgeries, physical therapy, physiatry, and pain management in a facility conveniently located on the campus of Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where NAPA currently provides anesthesia care. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at over 500 hospitals and ASCs in 20 states.



In this new partnership between NAPA, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta, and Piedmont Fayette, NAPA anesthesia clinicians will support orthopedic surgeries in the ASC’s three operating rooms (ORs), including total joint rehabilitation and reconstruction, as well as surgeries for a wide range of musculoskeletal illnesses and injuries.

Wyndham Mortimer, MD, NAPA’s Corporate Medical Director for Piedmont Fayette Hospital, said: “We are pleased to be expanding NAPA’s relationship with Piedmont Fayette and look forward to serving the surgeons and patients at OrthoAtlanta’s Fayetteville ASC. Piedmont Orthopedics chose NAPA as its anesthesia partner for this site because NAPA has the scale to provide flexible staffing that will accommodate the ASC’s surgical scheduling, as well as a deep commitment to quality and safety, and a proven ability to exceed both clinical and operational expectations. NAPA will also implement a regional anesthesia program that will enhance the ASC’s ability to provide exceptional patient experiences.”

Rebecca Downey, MD, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA’s Southeast Region, added: “This partnership will create greater continuity of anesthesia care and OR operations on the Piedmont Fayette campus. As an anesthesia leader in quality improvement, NAPA shares clinical best practices across its national network and deploys its robust compliance and reporting tools to promote patient safety and satisfaction. Additionally, NAPA clinicians are highly skilled at instilling OR efficiencies that keep healthcare facilities running smoothly, further satisfying patients and administrators alike.”

