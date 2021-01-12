Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the world trade of kitchen furniture, with statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports, in volume and value) for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.
Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics (imports and exports) of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2014-2019. Forecasts up to 2023 are provided for the world market (in real term) and the international trade (US$ value).
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format. They include historical series (2014-2019) of kitchen furniture trade by country of origin and destination; production, exports, imports and consumption data in value for the years 2014-2019 and data in volume for 2019, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR; population, GDP, kitchen furniture market real growth (forecast 2020-2023); a comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers) for the last available year, generally 2019; estimated average unit value of kitchen furniture production, exports, imports and consumption at factory price, excluding appliances, for 2019.
The third part of the report provides company profiles for 30 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE
PART II: COUNTRY TABLES
PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 30 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE
