Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the world trade of kitchen furniture, with statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports, in volume and value) for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.



Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics (imports and exports) of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2014-2019. Forecasts up to 2023 are provided for the world market (in real term) and the international trade (US$ value).



Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format. They include historical series (2014-2019) of kitchen furniture trade by country of origin and destination; production, exports, imports and consumption data in value for the years 2014-2019 and data in volume for 2019, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR; population, GDP, kitchen furniture market real growth (forecast 2020-2023); a comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers) for the last available year, generally 2019; estimated average unit value of kitchen furniture production, exports, imports and consumption at factory price, excluding appliances, for 2019.



The third part of the report provides company profiles for 30 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide:

Al Meera (United Arab Emirates)

American Woodmark (USA)

Ballingslov International (Sweden)

Black Red White (Poland)

Bulthaup (Germany)

Cabinetworks Group (USA)

Cleanup (Japan)

Golden Home (China)

Hacker (Germany)

Haier Kitchen (China)

Hanssem (South Korea)

Howdens Joinery (UK)

IKEA (Sweden)

Itatiaia (Brazil)

Lixil (Japan)

Marya (Russia)

Masterbrand Cabinets (USA)

Nobia (Sweden)

Nobilia (Germany)

Nolte Kuchen (Germany)

Oppein (China)

Panasonic (Japan)

Scavolini (Italy)

Schmidt Group (France)

Schuller (Germany)

Signature Kitchens (Malaysia)

Takara Standard (Japan)

Todeschini (Brazil)

Valcucine (Italy)

Zbom (China)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of the countries

PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE

Production and consumption

Percentage breakdown of world kitchen furniture production and consumption by country

World market of kitchen furniture production and consumption: focus on 60 countries. Comparison with macro indicators. Data in US$ and EUR million

World market of kitchen furniture: production, international trade and consumption. Focus on 60 countries. Data in US$ and EUR million and Thousand units

Trade

World trade of kitchen furniture, 2014-2019. Current US$ and EUR billion and annual percentage changes

The main exporting countries

Exports of kitchen furniture, 2014-2019: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major exporting countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2014-2019. US$ and EUR million

The main importing countries

Imports of kitchen furniture, 2014-2019: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major importing countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2014-2019. US$ and EUR million

Main trade destinations

Kitchen furniture. Main destination of exports for 60 countries. Percentage values

Kitchen furniture. Main origin of imports for 60 countries. Percentage values

Trade balance

Trade balance of kitchen furniture, 2014-2019: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million

Kitchen furniture forecasts 2020-2023

Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2014-2019 data and 2020-2023 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario

Kitchen furniture consumption worldwide, 2014-2019 data and 2020-2023 forecasts. Units (000) and % change

Kitchen furniture trade worldwide, 2014-2019 data and 2020-2023 forecasts. US$ million and % change

Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2014-2019 and forecasts 2020-2023

PART II: COUNTRY TABLES

For each country: Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin, 2014-2019. US$ million, % share and annual % changes; Imports of selected appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers). Thousands of Units; Production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture, 2014-2019, US$ million and ranking; Rates exports/production and imports/consumption; Estimated average unit value for production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture; Economic indicators (last available year, usually 2019): Population, Households, Household consumption expenditure; Exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR; Real growth of population, GDP, and kitchen furniture market forecasts 2020-2023.

PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 30 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Website, turnover, kitchen sales and a short profile of selected kitchen furniture companies worldwide

