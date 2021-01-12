New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Kidney Stones Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type ; Treatment ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004211/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing rate of renal stone disorders and increasing kidney stone retrieval device launches. However, the high cost of kidney stone removal surgeries hampers the market growth.

Kidney stone devices include a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripter, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheath.These tools are tube-like structure that is attached with a camera to visualize the position of stones inside the ureter, and tools such as lithotripter are used to break down stones into pieces, and stone basket helps hold the stones pieces together.



Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths allow the insertion of stone removal devices into the ureter.

Renal stone disease, also known as nephrolithiasis, has a prevalence rate of ~7% among adults; the disease may reoccur after 10 years in many people.Factors such as obesity; dehydration; digestive disorders; medical conditions, including renal tubular acidosis, cystinuria, hyperparathyroidism, and repeated urinary tract infections; and excess medication consumption increase the risk of developing kidney stone among people.



According to data by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2018, the incidence of kidney stone was higher among males with age >60 years, with a 17.8% prevalence rate, followed by males with 40-59 years of age, with a prevalence rate of 12.6%. The market growth in North America is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, chronic kidney disorders (CKD), and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and a growing number of product launches by key players. According to the American Urological Association (AUA) 2019’s cross-sectional study, ~11% of men and ~7% of women are expected to suffer from nephrolithiasis once in their lifetime. According to another study by the AUS—Medical Expenditure Panel Survey—the incidences of kidney stones’ have significantly increased from 2005 to 2015. The incidence of kidney stones reached 0.9% in 2015 from 0.6% in 2005. According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 1 in 10 people live with kidney stones. The incidences are widely seen among men of middle age during summers. Therefore, Canadian Urological Association (CUA) has introduced the best practice guidelines for ESWL, as a part of the kidney stone treatment. Thus, the growing rate of renal stone disorders is driving the market growth.

North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak.According to Worldometer, as of September 11, 2020, the number of cases increased to 6,588,181, with 196,331 deaths, .



The cases are also growing in Mexico and Canada.In Mexico, the cases have reached 652,364, with 69,649 deaths.



Similarly, in Canada, there were ~134,924 COVID cases, with 9,163 deaths reported till September.Several measures are being taken to contain the disease and prevent transmission; however, the excessive number of COVID cases has resulted in the cancellation of doctor’s appointments, decreased demand for elective surgery, and disruptions in supply chain due to long periods of lockdown.



For instance, Medtronic Plc, in its annual report 2019, stated that the novel coronavirus may have a negative sales impact due to the potential effect on procedure volumes in China and supply chain disruption. Moreover, on March 18, 2020, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released recommendations for the domestic healthcare facilities, suggesting reductions of elective treatment, minimally invasive procedures, operations, etc., to conserve personal protective devices and beds for usage in the management of COVID-19. In addition, BD, has experienced disruption in its business due to the restrictions imposed by domestic and international governments, including changes in on-site operations to reduce manufacturing capacity and implementation of social distancing norms, reductions in suppliers’ ability to source, and shipment of raw materials as per demands, along with work stoppages, slowdowns, and delays. Moreover, the outbreak has resulted in a high unemployment rate in the region, hampering disposable incomes, and consequently, the benefits of health insurance. Therefore, the financial crisis among the masses in North America is projected to hamper the market growth.

Based on type,the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented intolithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, intracorporeal ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotripsy. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 20190; the market for the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America kidney stones retrieval devices market are the American Urological Association (AUA), Kidney Foundation of Canada, and Canadian Urological Association (CUA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004211/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001