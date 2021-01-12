New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Ketogenic Diet Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004210/?utm_source=GNW

The ketogenic diet helps reduce weight by approximately two times faster than the calorie-restricted low-fat diet.



The low-fat diet is a contributing factor for the introduction of a ketogenic diet in various cuisines.A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight.



The excess visceral fat, which is accumulated in the abdominal cavity, is associated with insulin resistance and inflammation that may also be responsible for the metabolic dysfunction.The low carb ketogenic diet is beneficial and effective in reducing this visceral fat, which is present in overweight people.



Apart from this, a ketogenic diet has various other properties. The ketogenic diet helps lower the blood pressure, which is a major concern across the world, and reduce the risk of diseases such as kidney failure, heart diseases, and strokes. Metabolic syndrome is another syndrome that is highly associated with heart diseases and diabetes. High triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol levels, and elevated blood sugar are a few symptoms associated with metabolic syndrome that can be treated by ketogenic diets. Increasing demand for ketogenic coffee is among the other factors expected to boost the growth of the North America ketogenic diet market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the snacks segment led the North America ketogenic diet market in 2019.The ketogenic snacks offer high amount of protein and are low in carbs and sugar.



There is an availability of a wide range of healthy and delicious ketogenic snacks.Also, various ready-to-eat keto-friendly snacks are easily available in the market.



Avocados are commonly consumed as a snack as they contain a high amount of fats and proteins.Olives are a good source of fiber and fats with minimum proteins and carbs.



Care should be taken to avoid olives with carb-ridden ingredients and added oils. A good alternative to carb-rich crackers or chips is pork rinds made with the simplest ingredients such as salt and pork rinds and are not fried in unhealthy oils. Macadamia nuts is also a good ready-to-eat keto snack that contains minimal omega-6 content and high amounts of monounsaturated fats. There are several beef jerky snacks available that have very low or no-carb content with very few ingredients added to them. The bone broth and kale chips are a few of the healthiest ketogenic snacks with very low-calorie content. The availability of these keto-friendly easy-to-prepare and ready-to-eat snacks influences the ketogenic diet market growth in North America.

The US has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases around the globe.The pandemic is hindering the food and beverages industry in the region owing to the restrictions on the supply chain.



In addition, the overall disruptions in manufacturing processes, research, and development activities are restraining the growth of the North America ketogenic diet market.

The overall North America ketogenic diet market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America ketogenic diet market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America ketogenic diet market. A few players operating in the market are Ample Foods; Ancient Nutrition; Danone S.A.; Keto and Company; Know Brainer Foods; Love Good Fats; Nestle S.A.; Perfect Keto; Pruvit Ventures, Inc.; and Zenwise Health.

