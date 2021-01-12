Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Beverages, maker of better-for-you energy drinks and sparkling energy waters, has partnered with Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, to help Sunshine reach a new type of energy drink consumer. Sunshine’s “Feel Good Energy” beverages appeal to people who need energy but are not interested in traditional energy drinks, which are known for their excessive amounts of caffeine and other stimulants. Sunshine’s products are gaining popularity with active, health-minded consumers, so they partnered with Inmar, another Winston Salem based company, to help continue the momentum.

“Our energy drinks are unique,” said Beth Hathcock, Marketing Director at Sunshine. “Each can contains vitamins and electrolytes but most importantly, Sunshine is not overloaded with caffeine. One 12 oz can contains only 70 mg of natural caffeine. That’s no more than a cup of coffee! Consumers are looking for moderate caffeine levels and Sunshine offers that. The challenge is better understanding our consumers and that is where Inmar’s expertise came in. Inmar’s data identified our shopper and how we can effectively reach them”.

Inmar was able to leverage its wealth of consumer data to uncover insights into anticipated behaviors, attitudes and preferences of Sunshine and category shoppers. “It has been our pleasure to partner with Sunshine Beverages to help the company better understand their shoppers,” said Tim Clark, VP of Emerging Brands at Inmar Intelligence. “In identifying shifting shopper behaviors, Sunshine is not only able to effectively communicate with the right audiences but also pinpoint which retail outlets have the highest ROI for the company. Through this, Sunshine is driving incremental traffic to beverage aisles, thereby contributing to the growth of the overall category. Sunshine has incredible momentum in 2021, and we look forward to continued success together”.

Sunshine reported that sales almost doubled in 2020, indicating that the partnership with Inmar has already been helpful. “It was particularly good timing for a partnership with Inmar because we just launched in Publix and Harris Teeter,” Hathcock said. “We want to make the most of each opportunity to reach our core shoppers in new markets.” Sunshine’s sales have grown in all their major retailers this year, particularly at Publix and Harris Teeter. Their e-commerce channel is also doing very well, growing by over 200% in 2020.

Sunshine is currently in over 3,500 retail stores and that will continue to increase in 2021 when Sunshine will be made available in select Walmart and Wakefern stores. With Inmar’s data-driven support continuing into the new year, Sunshine expects to continue its growth trajectory.

About Sunshine Beverages

Sunshine is a fast-growing beverage company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina offering better-for-you energy drinks with craveable, sparkling taste and a feel good energy blend of ingredients. Sunshine’s energy drinks and sparkling energy waters are available in six flavors, each with vitamins, electrolytes and just enough natural caffeine to deliver the perfect pick-me-up. In a market overrun with extreme, Sunshine is pioneering efforts to redefine the energy drink by bringing consumers a positive, everyday boost with the promise of great taste, better-for-you ingredients, and balanced functionality. Sunshine is sold in major retailers, including Publix, Lowes Foods, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Food Lion, 7-Eleven and QuikTrip along with many regional and independent accounts. The beverages are also available for purchase on Amazon and Drinkthesunshine.com.

To learn more visit drinkthesunshine.com and please follow us on Instagram @drinkthesunshine.

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

