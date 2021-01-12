Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Component (Solution, Service), End-Use (Colocation, BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center infrastructure management will cross $5 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to the expanding data center industry globally, adopting advanced techniques for efficient infrastructure management.

The rise in the number of data security breaches over the recent years has encouraged authorities to employ advanced security management solutions to ensure customer data privacy and confidentiality. Cyber-attacks may result in the leaking of important information, which can pose to be a serious threat for government organizations. Security management solutions enable data center operators to ensure that the data is safe from cyber-attacks. As data centers store sensitive information for government administrations, security management solutions will propel the data center infrastructure management market demand for over the forecast timeframe.

The expanding cloud data center industry in the North America will boost the demand for robust infrastructure management solutions. Players are expanding their data center footprint in the region to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2020, Trend Micro, a cybersecurity solutions provider, opened its first data center in Toronto, Canada. Similarly, in May 2020, Compass Datacenters, LLC purchased land for its first Toronto campus. Situated in Etobicoke, the campus is 15 kilometers from Canada’s largest carrier hotel. The first building will support 30MW of critical IT load with the first 10MW completed in the third quarter of 2020. Data center development projects will fuel the DCIM market expansion.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the data center infrastructure management market are Delta Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Panduit Corporation, Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Raritan Inc., Vertiv Group Co., and Stulz GmbH. The industry leaders are focusing on launching new innovative DCIM solutions to cater to the growing demand from several end-use sectors. For instance, in September 2020, Nlyte Software collaborated with Automated Logic, a building automation system provider, to introduce an integrated data center management solution (IDCM), to improve operational transparency and reduce costs. Companies introduce new DCIM solutions to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position in the data center industry. High demand for robust data center infrastructures from several industry verticals, such as healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing, will encourage more players to introduce advanced DCIM solutions.

Some major findings of the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market report are:

Rapid data center development projects in developed as well as developing countries will influence the demand for advanced asset management solutions that enable authorities to monitor different aspects of data centers on a unified platform.

The expansion of cloud data centers by leading technology providers, such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, will further foster the acceptance of efficient data center infrastructure management services. Consulting and managed services enable authorities to professionally deploy new infrastructures or transform existing assets.

The rise in the use of services offered over the internet, such as video on demand, video conferencing, and digital learning, has resulted in the sharp rise in the amount of digital data accumulated, enhancing the demand for robust data center infrastructures for data traffic management.

There is a high demand for efficient power & cooling management solutions due to growing concerns over high energy consumption from IT components in data centers. Overheating of components resulting in data center downtimes has spurred the demand for high performance cooling management solutions.

The expanding IT & telecom industry, with the advent of 5G across several countries, is encouraging more people to use digital services. This has led to a rise in the demand for high-quality data center infrastructures for data storage and management.

The developing industrial sector in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa will offer growth opportunities to the DCIM market. Industries using digital technologies, such as AI and IoT, resulting in extensive amounts of data, will augment the demand for high-performance infrastructure management solutions.

