BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Horizons, its newest community in the Birmingham market. This lakefront community offers a brand-new lineup of single-family homes with access to world-class amenities and unmatched scenery.

Located off US-231 in Pell City, Horizons homeowners have exclusive access to a variety of community amenities. The neighborhood lines serene Logan Martin Lake where residents can take advantage of the boardwalk, fishing pier, boat docks and boat ramp. Residents also have access to a private community clubhouse, which features a meeting room, game room, full kitchen and lounge area. Best of all, the upper deck of the Horizon’s clubhouse overlooks a beautiful, glistening swimming pool for residents to enjoy.

Ranging from 1,259 to 1,767 square feet, the two-story floor plans offered at Horizons showcase convenient and stylish upgrades. Open-concept entertaining areas, covered back patios and secluded master retreats are just a sampling of the stunning features included. As part of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, other notable upgrades included at no extra cost are granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, tall kitchen cabinets with crown molding, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and enhanced front yard landscaping.

New homes for sale within this community start in the high-$200s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Horizons information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 887-2023 ext 971.

