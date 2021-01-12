PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People unveils new capabilities to its G2 High Performer Enterprise Talent CRM, delivering the industry’s first persistent talent engagement platform powered by truly intelligent automation.
“Our team chose to keep what works with existing Talent CRM technology in place while further leveraging intelligent automation and introducing rules-based lead journeys,” explains Chief Product Officer Jayne Kettles. “The reality is that very few organizations have a recruitment marketer dedicated to managing the day-to-day campaign needs and community member oversight associated with existing candidate relationship management software. And recruiters simply don’t have the time these traditional systems require given that they’re already stretched too thin. GR8 CRM solves for this with an automated talent pool model that eliminates the complexity of prior systems.”
GR8 CRM’s innovative features and functionality address the following opportunities:
“We believe the sole purpose of a Talent CRM is to make talent acquisition teams more effective at engaging with and moving qualified, interested and available talent through the hiring cycle as quickly as possible,” adds CEO Diane Smith. “This approach does exactly that and is a reflection of our position that every GR8 People product is developed with the user’s point of view at the center of our efforts.”
Schedule a GR8 CRM demo today: https://www.gr8people.com/request-demo.
ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE
GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage and hire talent. With campus and event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility and business intelligence.
Contact
Alex Adams
aadams@gr8people.com
215-693-1192
GR8 People
Yardley, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: