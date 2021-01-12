SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: LVS shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) in January 2016 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: LVS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In October 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Las Vegas Sands Corp over alleged Securities Laws Violations. More specifically, the plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that weaknesses existed in Marina Bay Sands' casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers, that the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures, that the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities, that Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures, that consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



