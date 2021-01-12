Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe CBD Skin Care Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report has determined the CBD skin care market in Europe to proliferate at a compound annual growth rate of 21.47% during the forecast period 2019-2028. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe together shape the market in this region.



The use of medical cannabis has been legalized in France since 2013. The country is reported to have the cannabis consumption rate in all of Europe. Among the total 67 million people residents in France, 800,000 identify themselves as regular users of cannabis, and 17 million as experimenters.



Considering skincare products, the French people are more vigilant about what they consume and how they consume it. Adhering to the usage of natural products is predicted to be an underlying trend in the beauty and personal care market in the years to come. Thus, it can be seen that there is a high demand for CBD products in the country. All these factors are shaping the growth of the French CBD skin care market in the coming years.



In Spain, the production and use of CBD-rich products are considered completely legal, as long as these products are designed for topical use only. This includes skincare products and medicinal oils & balms., Khiron Life Sciences Corp, in March 2020, announced that it would be bringing the Kuida CBD brand to the country. Therefore, the Spanish market for CBD skin care is expected to flourish in the coming years.



Major players engaged in this market include Fab CBD, Isodiol International Inc, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, Elixinol Limited, Endoca BV, Kiehl's LLC (Acquired By L'oreal), and Cronos Group Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe CBD Skin Care Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Holds Significant Growth Opportunity

2.2.2. Shift Toward CBD-Infused Skincare Products

2.2.3. Online Sales of CBD Skincare Products

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on CBD Skin Care Industry

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Holistic Benefits of CBD-Infused Skincare Products

2.7.2. Growing Usage of Cannabis for Medical and Recreational Purposes

2.7.3. Demand for Organic Personal Care Products

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Risk of Bacterial Contamination

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Health Awareness

2.9.2. Personalized Skincare Products

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Constant Pressure from Regulatory Bodies



3. Europe CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Source

3.1. Hemp

3.2. Marijuana



4. Europe CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Oils

4.2. Lotion & Creams

4.3. Masks & Serums

4.4. Bath & Soaps

4.5. Other Applications



5. Europe CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Distribution Channels

5.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2. Retail Pharmacies

5.3. Departmental Stores

5.4. E-Commerce

5.5. Other Distribution Channels



6. Europe CBD Skin Care Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Cannuka LLC

7.2. Cronos Group Inc

7.3. Elixinol Limited

7.4. Endoca Bv

7.5. Fab CBD

7.6. Isodiol International Inc

7.7. Joy Organics

7.8. Kapu Maku LLC (Populum)

7.9. Khiron Life Sciences Corp

7.10. Kiehl's LLC (Acquired by L'oreal)

7.11. Leef Organics Ltd

7.12. Medical Marijuana Inc

7.13. The CBD Skincare Company

7.14. Vertlybalm



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9eewx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900