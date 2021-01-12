The self-administered, FDA EUA test kit adds to CorVel’s comprehensive telehealth platform, allowing employees to get results from the safety of their home, reducing the risk of exposure

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, and 1health, the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company, today announced a partnership that will provide access to self-administered, non-invasive COVID-19 testing for CorVel’s customers and their employees. The tests can be taken at-home, in a car or on-the-go. 1health’s test eliminates the need to find an external laboratory, streamlines the testing process, and gives employers the critical information they need to safely get people back to work.



With COVID-19 cases on a steep incline, it is critical that essential employees have access to accurate testing that is easily and quickly reported. CorVel’s clients will now be able to purchase 1health’s COVID test kits to have on hand for periodic testing or for when an employee has been exposed to the virus. The kit comes with pre-paid FedEx mailers, taking the postage burden off the employee, and requires just a simple saliva collection to detect the virus with nearly 100% accuracy.

“I am very excited about our collaboration with 1health and their COVID-19 home testing program,” said Madelynn Azar-Cavanagh MD, MOH, FACOEM, Medical Director of CorVel’s Virtual Clinics. “What I find so encouraging about their program is the results of their quality control studies which show virtually no false positives and fewer false negatives than most of the other home testing kits. This is an excellent tool to use in work-related platforms because a lab certified report is delivered within 36 hours, allowing employers to make informed decisions about whether employees can safely return to work.”

CorVel will also implement the kit as part of its telehealth program, which is currently receiving up to 300 COVID-related calls a day. As part of the initial virtual triage process, an employee who is having symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus will receive a 1health test kit to self-administer from the safety of their home. Results are provided to the employee and to the nurse case manager so that appropriate care and treatment can be facilitated as needed and employees can get back to work as quickly and safely as possible.

“Partnering with CorVel, a leader in risk management solutions, is a natural fit for 1health,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. “Our combined commitment to safety in the workplace and focus on technological innovation without forgetting the importance of the human touch allows us to provide testing as a service to help people get back to work and get back to life.”

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

About 1health

1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations, government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io .

