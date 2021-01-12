Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Active Insulation Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific active insulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some pivotal factors encouraging market growth include the rising demand for thermal insulation materials and the increasing construction industry in the region. As per the Government of Canada, in 2018, the Chinese construction sector increased by 4.5%. In 2017, the value-added output of the Chinese construction industry reached nearly816.6 billion. The average annual growth rate was 16.6% in 2017. Further, in India, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the housing, townships, construction development, and built-up infrastructure projects stood at25.7 billion during the period, April 2000 to March 2020. Further, rising urbanization is leading to increasing building and construction operations in the region.



As per the United Nations (UN), India, China, and Nigeria will together represent 35% of the projected growth of the global urban population during the period, 2018, and 2050. This will accelerate the demand for thermal insulation materials coupled with the increasing government focus to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. China Green Building Council (CGBC) has been actively focusing on a range of initiatives to foster its united mission for green buildings for everyone and everywhere. Mineral wool is the most commonly used thermal insulation material which is particularly utilized for insulating air ducts in residentials. Mineral wool is also utilized when there is a requirement for insulation that can resist high temperatures. It can contribute to a hundredfold saving of primary energy consumption and CO2 emissions.



The market is segmented into product and application, which is classified based on its applications, such as building and construction and textile. Based on product, building and construction insulation materials include mineral wool, EPS, glass wool, and others. Textile insulation materials include polyester, cotton, nylon, and wool. Rising smart city projects is expected to offer an opportunity for the adoption of energy-efficient materials to reduce energy consumption and decrease CO2 emissions. China is the leader in smart city projects in the region, and India is actively working to faster its smart city projects, which is expected to further increase the demand for insulation materials owing to their superior thermal, fire, and acoustic properties. Based on application, active insulation material applications in the building and construction industry include commercial and residential. Its applications in the textile industry include sportswear, activewear, and others.



Some crucial players in the market include Armacell International S.A., Knauf Gibs AG, Saint-Gobain Group, Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt Ltd., and Owens Corning. The strategies adopted by the market players to increase market share include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion, to increase their market share. For instance, in May 2018, Armacell acquired De Xu (Guangdong De Xu Insulation Materials Co. Ltd). De Xu is a Chinese producer of flexible elastomeric foam within the Sinoflex brand. The addition of De Xu and the Sinoflex brand will strengthen its capacity to meet the demand for Chinese markets and leverage additional manufacturing potential in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Country



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Active Insulation Market by Product

5.1.1. Building and Construction

5.1.1.1. Mineral Wool

5.1.1.2. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

5.1.1.3. Glass Wool

5.1.1.4. Others

5.1.2. Textile

5.1.2.1. Polyester

5.1.2.2. Cotton

5.1.2.3. Nylon

5.1.2.4. Wool

5.2. Asia-Pacific Active Insulation Market by Application

5.2.1. Building and Construction

5.2.1.1. Commercial

5.2.1.2. Residential

5.2.2. Textile

5.2.2.1. Activewear

5.2.2.2. Sportswear

5.2.2.3. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. India

6.3. Japan

6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Armacell International S.A.

7.2. Autex Industries, Ltd.

7.3. Ecowool Insulation

7.4. Knauf Gips KG

7.5. Minwool Rock Fibres, Ltd.

7.6. Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

7.7. Owens Corning

7.8. Polybond Insulation Pvt. Ltd.

7.9. Saint-Gobain Group

7.10. Sintex Plastics Technology, Ltd.

7.11. Thermocare Rock Wool India Pvt. Ltd.



