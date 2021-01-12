New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Technology, and Food Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004207/?utm_source=GNW

The North America food pathogen testing market is likely to account for a remarkable share of the global food pathogen testing market during the forecast period.One of the factors that is driving the North America food pathogen testing market is the increased rapid pathogen testing in dairy production.



Most of the dairy manufacturers have implemented in-house testing programs.With proper training and availability of proper instruments, an advanced microbiology degree no longer acts as a barrier for the implementation of a successful pathogen testing program.



Also, the rise in the accessibility and affordability of the rapid testing methods, enable the dairy manufacturers to keep their data in-house, enhance the traceability and control of sample and results.The harnessing and housing of data further helps the manufacturers to employ analytics and make proactive decisions ranging from supply chain to the production line to the storage facilities.



Owing to the advantages offered by the rapid pathogen testing, the dairy manufacturers implement it in their manufacturing units, which in turn foster the growth of the North America food pathogen testing market.

In terms of type, the salmonella segment led the North America food pathogen testing market in 2019.Salmonella is a genus of rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria of the family Enterobacteriaceae.



Salmonella is a hardy and ubiquitous bacterium that can survive several weeks in a dry environment and several months in water.Salmonellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella.



It is generally characterized by abdominal pain, acute onset of fever, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.According to the World Health Organization, salmonella is 1 of 4 key causes of diarrheal diseases.



The majority of cases of salmonellosis are mild; however, sometimes, it can be life-threatening. The intensity of the disease depends on host factors and the serotype of salmonella. Hence, to ensure that the food is free from such harmful bacteria, food pathogen testing is conducted, thereby propelling the market development.

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Nérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, and FoodChain ID Group Inc. are among the key players in the market in this region.

The US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease in this region.The outbreak and measures taken to contain the infection spread are likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region, mainly due to disruptions in supply and distribution chain.



In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities would also impact the market growth.

The overall North America food pathogen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America food pathogen testing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America food pathogen testing market.

