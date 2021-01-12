TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from hole S13, the first hole of a planned 3000 m drill campaign at the Company’s Silver Hill Project in Morocco (the “Project”).



An 8 m interval grading 1.8% copper and 121 g/t silver was intercepted at a depth of 32.5 m. Assay results included a 0.5 m interval of 14.87% copper, 1000 g/t silver and 173 ppm cobalt. (Cobalt assays indicate the mineral is present to a degree that may be of value in a concentrate.)

Hole S13 is located at N 31°14'43,6"; W 004°46'53,3"; 70 degrees to N356, in the vicinity of Hole S1, which was drilled by Technomine (the previous owner of the Project) prior to Trigon’s acquisition of the Project. The intent of Trigon’s current drill program is to confirm the mineralization down-dip of the historic mined-out strike zone, identified by the drill program completed in November 2020 by Trigon. Additionally, it is hoped that this ongoing drill program will provide information as to the structural controls of the mineralization. Assay results are pending. During the last three weeks, 10 holes have been completed that targeted a structure believed to be the focus of historic mining, along 1.3 km of known strike length. The 0.5 m high grade interval mentioned above represents the highest silver assay reported on the property.

The exploration team is also designing a subsequent exploration program which will utilize geophysical survey results in order to identify new targets similar to the discovery at S9, drilled in the November 2020 program, which returned 31 m at 0.7% copper, at a depth of 37 m. (See press release dated November 12, 2020).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Morocco and Namibia. The Company recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco. Namibia is one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the ongoing exploration program, future exploration programs, the potential mineralization of the Project; the Company’s strategies and the Company’s abilities to execute such strategies, the Company’s expectations for the Silver Hill Project and the Kombat Project, the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact: Jed Richardson +1 416 566 8134 Website: www.trigonmetals.com