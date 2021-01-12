Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Steel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Crude steel is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied are increasing demand from the building and construction industry. On the flip side, the slowdown in global automobile production and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.
The construction and automotive sector are expected to be the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period. Increasing usage of steel sheets in automotive applications and extensive usage of steel beams and pillars in the construction sector has stimulated the demand for the crude steel market.
The top steel-producing countries are China, Japan, India, and the United States with China holding the largest share for crude steel production in the global market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry
Steel, along with its alloys, is one of the most common metals used across the world in the construction sector, accounting for more than 40% of world steel demand.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region has experienced favorable growth in the crude steel industry in countries like India, China, and South Korea holding almost half of the consumption share. Japan crude steel market growth is driven by civil engineering activities such as building of schools, residential and commercial constructions, railroads etc.
Competitive Landscape
The crude steel market is highly fragmented with the top 5 players accounting for a minimal share of the market. Major companies in the market include ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group Corp, HBIS Group, POSCO, and NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Building & Construction Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Slowdown in Global Automotive Production
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Composition
5.1.1 Killed Steel
5.1.2 Semi-Killed Steel
5.1.3 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building & Construction
5.2.2 Transportation
5.2.3 Tools and Machinery
5.2.4 Energy
5.2.5 Consumer Goods
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Manufacturing Process
5.3.1 Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF)
5.3.2 Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)**/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arcelor Mittal
6.4.2 China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited
6.4.3 China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited
6.4.4 HBIS Group
6.4.5 HYUNDAI STEEL
6.4.6 JFE Steel Corporation
6.4.7 Jianlong Group
6.4.8 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
6.4.9 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
6.4.10 NLMK (Novelipetsk Steel)
6.4.11 POSCO
6.4.12 SAIL (Steel Authority Of India)
6.4.13 Severstal
6.4.14 SHAGANG GROUP Inc.
6.4.15 SMS group GmbH
6.4.16 Tata Steel
6.4.17 Techint Group
6.4.18 United States Steel
6.4.19 Valin Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
