However, risks associated with cell line contamination are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The cell line can be defined as cell culture, selected for uniformity from a cell population derived from a usually homogeneous tissue source in a growing medium under controlled conditions.The serum serves as a carrier for enzymes, micronutrients, lipids, and trace elements into the cell and regulates cell membrane permeability.



Tissue Engineering has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine, which focuses on developing clinical therapies for the maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function, using cell engineering.Regenerative therapies using cell lines and culture can help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries.



Thus, a surge in the use of regenerative medicines propels the cell line development serum market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted all drug development phases and forced various pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. Moreover, the continuing COVID-19 crisis is likely to restrain the cell line manufacturers to meet the future demand for cell and gene therapies.



Based on type, the North America cell line development serum market is segmented into fetal bovine serum, porcine serum, adult bovine serum, horse serum, and other animal serum. The fetal bovine serum segment held a significant share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the North America cell line development serum market is segmented into tissue engineering and regenerative medicines, academic research, drug discovery, toxicity testing, and bioproduction. In 2019, the bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the primary and secondary sources associated with the North America cell line development serum market report are International Association for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA); American Type Culture Collection (ATCC); and the World Health Organization (WHO); among others.

