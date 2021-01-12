New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Wound ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004201/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is expected experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to the expensive healthcare across North America.

Diabetic Mellitus (DM) is recognized to have an epidemic prevalence in the US as compared to the incidence of the condition across the globe.With an increasing number of diabetic patients, complications associated with it are also rising.



Diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), one of the diabetic related complications, has an estimated lifetime incidence of 15% among diabetic patients.Biofilm is an aggregation of various bacterial species that are adhered on the surface of the wound.



Biofilms are also thought to be one of the reasons for the nonhealing of diabetic foot ulcers.Thus, biofilm treatment plays an essential role in wound healing.



The growing prevalence of diabetes increases the demand for biofilms treatment. According to the International Diabetes Federation study—global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045—the prevalence of diabetes in 2019 was around 9.3%, about 463 million people. It is expected to reach 10.2%, which is ~578 million by 2030. Furthermore, as per the study - Diabetic Foot: Facts And Figures 2017, the risk of a diabetic patient developing foot ulcer is 34% in their lifetime; more than 50% of the diabetic foot ulcers become infected, and 20% of the infected foot ulcers result in amputations. DFU (Diabetic Foot Ulcer) is known to increase the risk of infections, amputations, and even death in worst cases, hence requiring prompt treatment and surveillance of such ulcers. Various organizations and journals have published best practices to heal and close DFU. However, despite the suggested guidelines, only 50% of diabetic foot ulcers are recovered within a year. It is stated that the average annual expenditure of diabetic foot care is ~US$ 8,659 per patient. The overall medical cost for the management of diabetic foot disease in the US ranges from US$ 9 to US$13 billion. Hence, the increasing prevalence of DFU drives the North America biofilms treatment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting patient care in hospitals and acute care facilities, and it is expected to get worse in coming months.As a result, any procedure or service deemed “nonessential” is being shut down immediately.



Many hospitals have already categorized wound care as a nonessential procedure. MiMedx Group, Inc.—one of the major players in the biofilm treatment market—in their recent report mentioned that the sale of their product has been hampered by the pandemic. The company’s sales force is spread across the US. In many areas, the company’s sales force was excluded from hospitals and the offices of other health care providers. Also, many patients stayed away from hospitals and other medical facilities, which has hindered the revenues of the late first quarter of 2020 and continued in April. However, by mid-May, access to hospitals and healthcare providers by sales force had been mostly restored, and the company began to see significant numbers of patients returning to hospitals and other healthcare providers, including for elective procedures. The company stated that future sales will depend on the patient’s willingness and ability to visit healthcare providers and hospitals for care, and the sales force’s access to the healthcare providers. Also, the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven across the region. Furthermore, due to the outbreak, various hospitals are engaged in treating the affected people. Various wound care centers are located in hospitals; hence, the majority of the patients are not able to receive wound care. Approximately 1 in 4 patient can receive wound care, and it is expected that there are nearly 6.7 million people across the US those are waiting for the treatment. The outbreak is restraining the North America biofilms treatment market by restricting the quality care.

Based on product, the North America biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment, gauzes and dressings, grafts and matrices, and others. The gauzes and dressings segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America biofilms treatment market, based on wound, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. The traumatic and surgical wounds segment held the largest market share in 2019; the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.

Based on end user, the North America biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and others.In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.



The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America biofilms treatment market are the International Diabetes Federation study and Canadian Association of Wound Care.

