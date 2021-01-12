New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component and Vehicle Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004200/?utm_source=GNW



Combination of superior components in washer system to gain traction is expected to upswing the North America automotive windshield washer system market.Due to technological advancements in automotive vehicles, operation and efficiency of electronic components, including the washer system, have significantly improved.



As a result, the electronically operated washer systems swiftly gained prominence among the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and they continue to attract technical advancements that aid in the system’s reliable operation during ambient temperature conditions.Typically, fluid reservoir, pump, hose, connector, nozzles, and wipers are among the most prominent components in washer systems provided by several leading market players across North America.



However, several market players continue to develop innovative and efficient washer systems with advanced and superior components, such as sensors, chips, and materials that provide enhanced performance capabilities, specifically in ambient weather conditions.For instance, McLaren developed a specialized ultrasonic enabled force field as an alternative to the windshield wiper.



Continuous research and development initiatives by market players would potentially boost the North America market’s growth during the coming years. Advantages of superior components in washer systems, such as improvement in efficiency and enhanced performance, are expected to increase the demand for windshield washer systems in coming years, which would drive the North America automotive windshield washer system market.

North America, especially the US, is highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.North America is greatly influenced by strong presence of the US owing to its considerable penetration of passenger vehicle per capita and large presence of automobile manufacturing capabilities.



The US witnessed a notable surge in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the lack of stringent government measures and restrictions which has impacted the automotive industry hence the North America automotive windshield washer system market witnessed a moderate impact from the pandemic. However, the ongoing US and China trade war did influence the availability of materials and components for various automotive OEMs .Mexico and Canada witnessed a decline in the automotive sales, which impacted the overall market growth for various automotive components, including washer system and its related components.

Based on component, the pumps segment led the North America automotive windshield washer system market in 2019.The wash pump’s main aim is to pump the water and cleaning solution from the reservoir to the jets at the lowermost of the windscreen or rear window.



Another function of a windshield washer pump is to move the fluid from the reservoir, coming out from hoses, into the nozzles, and finally to the windshield.The pump is motorized through a motor integrated with it.



Hella manufactures two distinct types of pumps for windshield and headlamp.Various OEMs across North America are offering pumps as an aftermarket product, which would also contribute to positive growth of the North America automotive windshield washer system market over the forecast period.



The pump is the most important component of the windshield washer system due its fluid pumping and moving operations. Therefore, surge in different types of pumps would increase the demand for windshield washer system, thereby driving the North America automotive windshield washer system market.

The overall North America automotive windshield washer system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America automotive windshield washer system market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America automotive windshield washer system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, automotive windshield washer system market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America automotive windshield washer system market.Denso Corporation; dlhBOWLES; DOGA; HELLA GmbH and Co.



KGaA; Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG; Mergon Group; MITSUBA Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Trico Products Corporation; and Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd. are among key players operating in the North America automotive windshield washer system market.

