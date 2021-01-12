New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Atomic Clock Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004199/?utm_source=GNW

Since invention in the middle of the twentieth century, atomic clocks have undergone huge developments and improvements.



Various applications of atomic clocks in metrology and fundamental physics have been made possible by the constant improvement in their accuracy and stability.Also, GNSS satellite positioning depends on the propagation that a signal takes to travel from the satellite to the receiver.



Therefore, the position error is implied; thus, navigation systems rely on the performance of clock.In addition, atomic clocks are used in terrestrial stations for synchronizing clocks in orbit and characterize time systems.



Furthermore, rising demands for high precision atomic clocks from aerospace and military sectors is among the other factors expected to fuel the growth of the North America atomic clock market.

Based on type, the rubidium atomic clock and CSAC segment led the North America atomic clock market in 2019.Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is an atomic clock with high accuracy frequency and time standard.



These are the most compact and simplest type of atomic clocks, which use a rubidium gas glass cell.The operation of an atomic clock depends on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system.



Thus, in the rubidium atomic clock, the output frequency is controlled by a specified hyperfine transition of electrons in the rubidium-87 atoms.In addition, cesium atomic clocks—which present primary frequency standards—are considered more accurate than the commercial rubidium clocks.



However, rubidium fountains that are even more stable than cesium fountain clocks are currently being developed. Furthermore, next-generation chip-scale atomic clocks (CSACs) are likely to demonstrate key enablers with better pricing for atomic clock market. CSACs seem well-suited for autonomous vehicles and drones. The Microsemi SA.45s CSAC is the first commercially available atomic clock chip-scale, offering stability and precision in atomic clock technology. On January 9, 2020, Frequency Electronics, Inc. announced that its next-generation Rubidium atomic clock completed a Critical Design Review (CDR) for potential use in the US by prime contractor Lockheed Martin Space.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a very devastating impact across North America.Presently, the US is the worst-affected country in the region due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The country is one of the largest markets for atomic clock, especially in space, military, and aerospace sectors.Due to the outbreak, the ongoing slump in telecom infrastructure development activities and funding of new research projects in various sectors is restricting the overall demand for atomic clock across North America.



The region comprises developed nations such as the US, where the adoption of advanced technology solutions and investments in space and defense sector are quite high owing to the huge presence of key technology providers, space research companies, telecommunication companies, and aerospace & defense manufacturers.In addition, the US is one of the largest country in terms of military expenditure across North America.



Hence, North America is one of the most important regions for the growth and demand of atomic clock market owing to favorable government policies to boost defense sector, presence of huge industrial sector, and high investments in space related research & development activities. Hence, the decline in the growth of any of these sectors restrains the economic growth of the region.

The overall North America atomic clock market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America atomic clock market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America atomic clock market. Excelitas Technologies Corp., IQD Frequency Products Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Microchip Technology Inc, Orolia, Oscilloquartz, and Stanford Research Systems are a few players operating in the market.

