Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the Asia Pacific kidney disease market is expected to reach $37.204.4 million in 2027 from $21,930.1 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific kidney disease market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the product, the Asia Pacific the kidney disease market, is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can be diagnosed with blood and urine tests. Diagnosis of kidney disease is made with various tests such as blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others. The tests must be performed in conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure. Early kidney disease usually doesn't have any symptoms. Testing is the only way to know how well kidneys are working.



The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as increasing incidences of end-stage diseases and high development in government expenditure in the healthcare industry. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to a high cost of dialysis treatment in Asia Pacific region.



Abbott, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific kidney disease market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Asia Pacific kidney disease market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific kidney disease market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth, offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia Pacific Kidney Disease - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Asia Pacific Kidney Disease - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Kidney Disease Market- Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Asia Pacific Kidney Disease - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease)

5.1.2 High Development in Government Expenditure in the Healthcare Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Dialysis Treatment in Asia Pacific Region

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increased Research & Development across the Region

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increased Number of Market Players

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Kidney Disease Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Kidney Disease Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Kidney Disease Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Kidney Disease Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Diagnosis

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Diagnosis: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Blood Tests

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Blood Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Million)

7.3.4 Urine Tests

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Urine Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Imaging Tests

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Imaging Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Others

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Treatment

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Treatment: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Drug Class

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Drug Class: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.2.1 ACE Inhibitors

7.4.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.3.2.1.2 ACE Inhibitors: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.2.2 Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers

7.4.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.4.3.2.2.2 Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.2.3 Diuretics

7.4.3.2.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2.3.2 Diuretics: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.2.4 Others

7.4.3.2.4.1 Overview

7.4.3.2.4.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Dialysis

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Dialysis: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Others

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Asia Pacific Kidney Disease Analysis - by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kidney Disease Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Kidney Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2.1 Canada: Kidney Disease Market, by Product Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2.1.1 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2.1.2 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2.1.2.1 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2.2 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.1.4 Japan: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.1 Japan: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.2 Japan: Kidney Disease Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.2.1 Japan: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.2.2 Japan: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.2.2.1 Japan: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4.3 Japan: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 China: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.1 China: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.2 China: Kidney Disease Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.2.1 China: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.2.2 China: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.2.2.1 China: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5.3 China: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6 India: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.1 India: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2 India: Kidney Disease Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2.1 India: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2.2 India: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2.2.1 India: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.3 India: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.1 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2.1 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2.2 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2.2.1 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.3 South Korea: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8 Australia: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1 Australia: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2 Australia: Kidney Disease Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2.1 Australia: Kidney Disease Market, by Diagnosis - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2.2 Australia: Kidney Disease Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2.2.1 Australia: Kidney Disease Market, by Drug Class - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.3 Australia: Kidney Disease Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Kidney disease

10.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m88gb7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900