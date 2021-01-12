January 12th, 2021

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16

of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2020/12/31



178,340,086



Number of theoretical voting rights: 243,584,598







Number of voting rights : 243,584,598*





* Considering 0 treasury shares









COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)

having a capital of EUR 356,678,604

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register

under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France





Attachment