CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the leading B2B Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Management SaaS platform, today announced the release of its next generation interface, Bectran UI 5.0. This newest UI version, which comes as a direct response to customer and market need, provides customers with the same access and powerful functionality that Bectran is known for with a new intuitively-customized user experience designed to maximize individual productivity and departmental efficiency.



“We built Bectran UI 5.0 with the needs of our core users in mind, allowing them to quickly execute day-to-day tasks with fewer clicks. We also felt that it was important for users to view their contributions to the overall performance of the Credit Department at a glance with an all-new, enhanced Home Screen,” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran. “We wanted to maintain our philosophy of keeping the Bectran platform simple yet powerful and provide our users with a modern view of the robust actions and analytics they have grown accustomed to.”

This release addresses four critical dimensions of the user experience in Bectran:

Enhanced Platform Usability—Though the core functionalities remain unchanged, this UI/UX enhancement provides easier and more streamlined access to the Bectran platform’s critical functions. This has resulted in notably fewer clicks between the user’s starting and ending point, decreasing the average time spent completing in-platform tasks by as much as 30%.

User-Centric Design and Performance Metrics—Bectran’s unwavering commitment to maximizing user productivity has galvanized the development of UI 5.0. Complete with a customized individual-centric Home Screen, this UI makes it quicker and easier than ever before to view and complete outstanding tasks, as well as view individual and departmental performance over time.

Modern Aesthetics—The UI has been enhanced to look more modern with clearer button definition, visually-enhanced pages and softer colors, all designed to provide better readability and aesthetically encompass critical functions.

Mobile Responsiveness—As the Bectran user base largely continues to work remotely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has been optimized to allow seamless rendering with full functionality from any mobile device with a web browser.

In addition to the productivity-enhancing UI 5.0, Bectran also announced the launch of a fully reimagined website, designed to provide visitors and customers alike with unparalleled ease of use and access to detailed information regarding its array of Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Management solutions.

Availability and Additional Resources

The enhanced Bectran UI 5.0 is available to Bectran customers today. Learn more at www.bectran.com .

About Bectran

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department.

