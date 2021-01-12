Torrance, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 12, 2021 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, announces that its environmental data visualization software Quantimet is now available to all customers. After eight months of beta testing with select customers, the software platform can be purchased as a Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription product. Intellisense Systems has announced three available plans for Quantimet. Customers can choose between Basic, Advanced, and Professional plans. Basic-level plans are provided for one year with any environmental sensor purchased from Intellisense Systems, including Micro Weather Stations (MWS®) and – in the coming months – the AWARE Flood System.

Quantimet, which provides weather reporting, cloud-based data-logging, trend visualization, and remote control of environmental sensors, has added several key enhancements during its beta-testing period. In addition to connectivity to all Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, users can now view their environmental data on mobile devices. They can also set notifications and receive email alerts when specific environmental thresholds are reached, as well as see their full command history for every device.

“Quantimet represents a big leap forward for us and for environmental monitoring technology,” said David Miller, Vice President and General Manager of Environmental Monitoring Systems. “It’s not only our first SaaS product, but it’s also our first commercial tool intended to benefit all markets, including military, commercial, and public sectors. I want to thank our extensive user community for all their feedback that has helped to make Quantimet a versatile product to meet a variety of user needs.”

Quantimet is also compatible with the new Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS) from Intellisense, as well as accessible via API for use with third-party software solutions. For users on the go, the software is compatible with mobile devices through www.quantimet.com.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation.

Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

Media Contact

Email: media@intellisenseinc.com Phone: (310) 320-1827

