CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced the expansion of its US leadership team with the appointment of both Chief Product and Chief People Officers.



Bivha Singh, Chief Product Officer, is joining from Salesforce/Demandware, where she led the product strategy and development of B2B commerce products on Salesforce CRM. Aligned to ZAGENO’s strategy, Bivha’s focus is to offer the best digital commerce experience from research scientists to procurement and finance professionals by bringing together the benefits of enterprise software and marketplace efficiency.

Ellenmarie Rhone, Chief People Officer, is leading talent acquisition, employee engagement, and career development. ZAGENO’s inclusive, entrepreneurial, and creative culture with its diverse teams of 45 different nationalities benefits from Ellenmarie’s deep expertise, most recently as Verana Health’s Senior VP of People and Culture.

“Our new Chief Product Officer Bivha Singh and Chief People Officer Ellenmarie Rhone enable ZAGENO further to attract the most talented eCommerce and health-tech professionals and to offer an industry-leading customer experience,” said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder and CEO of ZAGENO.

The new positions, created to meet strategic business needs and enable the company to recruit experienced, senior leaders coincides with a critical diversification goal for gender parity. Today, ZAGENO in the US is more than 50 percent female.

ZAGENO and its people are recipients of several recent industry accolades. These include recognition by EY as a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 New England , a distinct honor as a Top 25 Women Leader in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report, and the recipient of the 2020 Life Science eCommerce Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With approximately 25 million product SKUs from 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com ; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

