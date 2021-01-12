TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Alkaline Spring Water begins the new year with a focus on immune system support through its latest innovation: Flow Vitamin-Infused Water. The new, three-flavor line of alkaline spring waters contain a blend of vitamins recognized for their support of immunity and metabolic function, and will be available at US retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market, starting in March/April 2021. Flow Vitamin-Infused Water will also be available for pre-order on www.flowhydration.com starting in February 2021.



Flow Vitamin-Infused Water is available in three delicious flavors: Cherry, Citrus and Elderberry. As with all Flow-brand water products, the emphasis is on taste, refreshment, and hydration.

Those qualities are complemented by natural organic flavors and a vitamin and nutrient blend that includes: ascorbic acid (vitamin C), zinc gluconate, niacinamide (vitamin B3), calcium D- pantothenate (vitamin B5), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin (vitamin B7), folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1).

Vitamin C functions as an antioxidant and supports immune function.

Zinc is supports immune function and is beneficial for wound healing.

The vitamin B complex offers multi-functionality: B1 supports energy metabolism; B3 and B6 are recognized for anti-inflammatory properties and immune response; B5 supports immunity function; and, B7 is recognized for immunity support and anti-inflammatory properties.



The new line reinforces the Flow brand’s continued commitment toward more sustainable packaging in the water aisle of the grocery. Each flavor is available in a 500-ml Tetra Pak carton that is made from nearly 70% renewable materials and is fully recyclable. Suggested retail pricing for a single 500-ml unit is US $2.99.

“We are focused on innovation that honors the primary reasons consumers have embraced Flow: taste, refreshment and water quality,” says Nicholas Reichenbach, founder and CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. “With an increased consumer focus on health, wellness and immunity-supporting functional beverages, it is an ideal time for the Flow brand to introduce Flow Vitamin-Infused Water.”

“Our incredible retail partners, starting with Sprouts, are supporting this exciting beverage innovation,” says Reichenbach.

Flow Vitamin-Infused Water is the latest significant innovation from the brand following its spring 2020 launch of Flow Collagen-Infused Water, a three flavor line of spring waters infused with 10 grams of high quality, grass-fed bovine collagen.

About Flow®

Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water™” or “Flow®”) is a premium spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional “better-for-you” beverages, Flow recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with organic flavors.

Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in renewable-resource-based Tetra Pak™ cartons with sustainable operations, rather than the typically more unsustainable packaging and practices used across the beverage industry.

Flow products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Duane Reade, and Costco Business Centers amongst others.

