The composable infrastructure market is expected to grow at 21.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Composable infrastructure refers to the IT infrastructure formed by disintegrating various components such as compute, networking, and storage of the data center infrastructure and integrating them in different ways as per the needs of specific workloads.
Major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the composable infrastructure market are rising business analytics workload, increased customer expectations, implementation of methodologies such as DevOps, the rise of automation and standardization tools, and the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud.
Key Market Trends
IT & Telecom Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period
In the current scenario, IT & telecom enterprises want to accelerate their data, apps, and innovation. This needs the ability to more efficiently manage conventional bare-metal and virtualization applications while supporting containerized applications with software-driven automation, and a fluid pool of resources that can flexibly custom fit to the specific requirements of applications. As tech firms transition from a software-defined data center to an autonomous one, IT teams required to put the insights gathered about the infrastructure and workloads into insights-driven actions to ensure an environment that is always-fast.
North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period
The primary driver for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.
Competitive Landscape
The composable infrastructure market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their client base across the globe. These players focus on the research and development activities, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to stay in the market landscape over the forecast period.
In March 2020, DriveScale, Inc. announced support for the programmable Mellanox BlueField SmartNIC, an IPU that can be used to offload network and storage processing from the host CPU. The alliance between BlueField and DriveScale's composable platform enables end-to-end, automated NVMe-oF deployment, and composes storage and compute nodes over a standard ethernet network.
