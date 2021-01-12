Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The composable infrastructure market is expected to grow at 21.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Composable infrastructure refers to the IT infrastructure formed by disintegrating various components such as compute, networking, and storage of the data center infrastructure and integrating them in different ways as per the needs of specific workloads.



Major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the composable infrastructure market are rising business analytics workload, increased customer expectations, implementation of methodologies such as DevOps, the rise of automation and standardization tools, and the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud.



Key Market Trends



IT & Telecom Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



In the current scenario, IT & telecom enterprises want to accelerate their data, apps, and innovation. This needs the ability to more efficiently manage conventional bare-metal and virtualization applications while supporting containerized applications with software-driven automation, and a fluid pool of resources that can flexibly custom fit to the specific requirements of applications. As tech firms transition from a software-defined data center to an autonomous one, IT teams required to put the insights gathered about the infrastructure and workloads into insights-driven actions to ensure an environment that is always-fast.

For instance, in November 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced composability and integrated intelligence offerings by integrating its AI and machine learning-driven HPE Primera platform with the composability in HPE Synergy and HPE Composable Rack. It will help customers rapidly deliver new apps and innovations to boost their businesses forward.

In May 2020, DriveScale Inc., a provider of the bare metal cloud infrastructure solutions, announced its support for Western Digital's OpenFlex composable architecture. The significant combination of DriveScale Composable Platform and OpenFlex enables automated, end-to-end NVMe over Fabrics deployment so customers can provision compute and storage resources.

Composable infrastructure providers like Liqid Inc. offer a low-latency PCIe fabric to connect the pools of GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, NVMe storage, and Intel Optane non-volatile memory. The IT customers can orchestrate balanced systems for each artificial intelligence phase of data ingest, cleaning or tagging, training, and inference while minimizing the infrastructure footprint. The major technology providers will help boost the segment's growth in the coming years by introducing these innovative offerings for the IT & telecom sector.

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



The primary driver for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

In February 2020, Fungible Inc, a US infrastructure systems startup, is developing front-end every system resource with its composable microprocessors. It will help to offload security and storage functions from server CPUs.

Due to the sustainable and well-established economy of the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals.

According to Spiceworks' study, in 2020, the North American enterprises with a size of more than 5,000 people are spending nearly 22% on hosted/ cloud-based services, which will further drive the region's growth in the coming year.

The economy of the United States and Canada comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This helps in faster implementation of new technologies, driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape



The composable infrastructure market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their client base across the globe. These players focus on the research and development activities, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to stay in the market landscape over the forecast period.



In March 2020, DriveScale, Inc. announced support for the programmable Mellanox BlueField SmartNIC, an IPU that can be used to offload network and storage processing from the host CPU. The alliance between BlueField and DriveScale's composable platform enables end-to-end, automated NVMe-oF deployment, and composes storage and compute nodes over a standard ethernet network.

In May 2020, Dell Technologies announced the launch of Dell EMC PowerStore, a modern, adaptable infrastructure platform built from the cutting-edge technology and expertise to solve the challenges of the contemporary data era. The customers can enhance their PowerStore capacity and performance after 180 days of frequency. The combination of flexible upgradation and Dell EMC PowerStore's flexible architecture significantly reduce the need for disruptive platform migrations.

