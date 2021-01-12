Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 5 Adhesives & Sealants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:



Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom



Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey



Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa



Volume 5 covers the Adhesives & Sealants sector and covers:



Adhesives

Automotive

Construction

Flexible Packaging

Footwear

General Assembly

Other

Sealants

Auto Direct Glazing

Construction

Insulated Glazing

Other Transport

This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations



2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description

2.1 Adhesives

2.2 Sealants



3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - EMEA



4. Total EMEA Adhesives & Sealants

4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - EMEA

4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - Western Europe

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - Eastern Europe

4.5 PU Production by Type & Country - MEA

4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



5. Western Europe Adhesives & Sealants

5.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Western Europe

5.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

Austria

Benelux

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Nordics

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

UK

6. Eastern Europe Adhesives & Sealants

6.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Eastern Europe

6.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

CIS (Excl Russia)

Czech Republic

Hungary

Other Eastern Europe

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

7. Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants

7.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Middle East & Africa

7.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

7.3 PU Production by Type and Country

7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

7.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

East Africa

Iran

Levant

North Africa

Other GCC

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alu7ql

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900