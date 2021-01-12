Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Maternity Briefs, Maternity/Nursing Bras), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maternity innerwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.23 billion by 2027. , expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for nursing-friendly innerwear is a key factor favoring market growth. At a macro-level, rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for comfortable maternity wear continue to drive product sales across various distribution platforms.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected product sales worldwide on account of severe supply chain disruptions. However, online sales continue to favor market growth with numerous brands marketing their products on e-commerce websites. Specialist retailers operating in the market face intense competition from online/e-commerce retailers. The high costs associated with maintaining physical stores also limits their ability to compete with e-commerce retailers.



The maternity briefs product type segment led the global market in 2019 and is estimated to retain its position during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing global fashion exposure in emerging countries such as China and India. Prominent brands are focusing on offering innovative product designs that feature skin-friendly/breathable fabrics.



In India, a slew of domestic brands has been putting pressure on international brands, which will support the regional market. The market is largely fragmented with both international and domestic manufacturers sharing the market space. Market participants focus on new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and product innovation as their key strategies to gain a competitive edge.



Maternity Innerwear Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the maternity briefs segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market over the forecast years. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to obtain a higher market share.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Maternity Innerwear Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Maternity Innerwear Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Maternity Innerwear Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Maternity Innerwear Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Maternity/Nursing Bras

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Camisoles

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Shapewear

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Maternity Briefs

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Maternity Innerwear Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Maternity Innerwear Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.4. The U.S.

7.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.4. The U.K.

7.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.5. Germany

7.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Central & South America

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6.4. South Africa

7.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Seraphine

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. FirstCry

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. H&M

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Triumph International

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Wacoal

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Mamacouture

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Hotmilk Lingerie

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Adore Me, Inc. (Belabumbum)

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Fresh Venturz LLP

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. CLOVIA

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



