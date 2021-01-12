New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Soap Market, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916773/?utm_source=GNW

In the coming years, demand for soaps in the country is anticipated to grow at a robust pace on the back of increasing heath awareness among consumers and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Growing efforts by doctors and government for increasing awareness among making people to wash their hands regularly with soaps to stay away from spread of diseases is expected to positively boost UAE soap market during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of organic soaps or handmade soaps and natural soaps, and increase in the usage of liquid soaps, is creating many opportunities in the UAE soap market. Moreover, new trends such as soaps meant for cosmetic purposes, will further drive the market over the next five years.

UAE soap market is segmented into form, distribution channel, application and region. Soaps are available in two forms, i.e., solid and liquid. Solid segment dominated the UAE soaps market in 2019 with share of 57.46% as they are cheaper than liquid soaps. For instance, cost of a soap bar used for bathing will be quite less in comparison to a liquid shower gel; thereby, contributing to the leading share of the segment.



Major players in the market include Reckitt Benckiser (Arabia) FZE, Beiersdorf Middle East, Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC, The Body Shop, Bath & Body Works, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive (Gulf States) Ltd., Detergent Industrial And Trading Company Limited, Unilever Gulf FZE, Godrej Global Mid East FZE, Procter & Gamble Gulf FZE and others. In order to attain their motive of customer satisfaction, companies make various organic and inorganic moves some of which include, launching of new products, acquisitions and mergers. Soap producing companies keep on updating their soap manufacturing process in order to meet the pulsating needs of their customer base.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of soap across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers of soap which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers of soap, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of UAE soap market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers of soaps, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, UAE soap market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Solid

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store based

o Non-store based

• Market, By Application:

o Kitchen

o Laundry

o Personal

o Novelty

o Perfumed

o Beauty Soaps

o Medicated

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Sharjah

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi



