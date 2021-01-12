Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), Application (Architectural, Industrial), and Country - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2020 to USD 34.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025.



Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and increase in housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the European paints & coatings market.



Architectural is projected to be the largest end-use industry, in terms of volume for European paints & coatings. The architectural paints & coatings market is estimated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income and growing demand for interior decoration & beautification in both residential as well as commercial segments. The growing urban population in most of the developing regions is driving the construction industry. Growth in the non-residential sector is mainly due to the growing demand for commercial spaces, such as office space, shopping malls, retail stores, and multiplexes.



Waterborne is projected to be the largest technology segment of European paints & coatings



Waterborne is the largest technology segment, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, waterborne coatings contain up to 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, such as glycol ethers. They are used for many applications such as wood coatings, furniture coatings, plastic coatings, and printing inks. Binders used in waterborne coatings are polyacrylate, polyvinyl ethers, polyurethane, epoxy, and alkyd resins.



Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing segment of the European paints & coatings market



Acrylic is the fastest-growing resin in architectural paint & coating, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Acrylic is an extensively used resin in architectural coatings as it is a low-cost material that provides water resistance, good stain protection, and good water resistance. Acrylic resins are available as solvents and in water-reducible form and as emulsions. Acrylic paints and coatings are used in a wide range of applications owing to their chemical characteristics and unique esthetic properties. The demand for acrylic paints and coatings is high in automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, and construction industries. These factors are driving the demand for acrylic architectural coatings, globally.



Norway is the fastest market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period



Norway is projected to be the fastest-growing market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period. The number of public investments in the country is expected to increase over the next few years owing to the aging population. Hospitals and nursing homes are expected to become a priority, and various large hospitals are being planned. Furthermore, maintenance of roadways and railways, including metros and new construction, are expected to be major growth drivers for paints and coatings in the country over the next few years. The alignment of various political goals with the overall improvement of infrastructure and transportation facilities to enhance regional connectivity will also boost the demand for paints and coatings in Norway.



Research Coverage



The European paints & coatings market has been segmented based on resin type (acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, vinyl, and others), technology (waterborne, solventborne, and powder coating), end-use industry (architectural, industrial), and country. The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country. The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany), and Axalta Coating System LLC (US).



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Paints & Coatings Market

4.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

4.3 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-use Industry and Country

4.4 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Green Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Premium Paints

5.2.1.3 High Demand for DIY Paint During the Lockdown Period

5.2.1.4 Availability of Durable Coatings with Better Performance and Esthetics

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Powder Coatings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on European Industrial Sectors

5.2.2.2 Decrease in Number of Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.2.3 Disruption in Supply Chain and Lower Production Utilization due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Technologically-Advanced Coatings in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

5.2.3.2 Rising Usage of Antimicrobial Coatings in Novel Applications

5.2.3.3 Increasing Paint Consumption Per Capita in Developing Countries in Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Environmental Challenges and Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Regulations

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario of Paints & Coatings in European Market

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Methodology

5.8.2 Publication Trends

5.8.3 Top Applicants

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.1 Technology Analysis



6 Macroeconomic Trends and Impact of COVID-19

6.1 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.1.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Automotive Industry

6.2 COVID-19 Impact

6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment



7 COVID-19 Impact on Paints & Coatings Market

7.1 Value Chain of the Paints & Coatings Industry

7.2 Impact on Value Chain

7.2.1 Raw Materials/Suppliers

7.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Materials and Suppliers

7.2.1.1.1 Resins

7.2.1.1.2 Pigments

7.2.1.1.3 Solvents

7.2.1.1.4 Additives

7.2.2 Paints and Coatings Formulators

7.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Formulators

7.2.3 Applicators

7.2.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Applicators

7.2.4 Distributors

7.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Distributors

7.2.5 End-use Industries

7.2.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries

7.3 Customer Analysis

7.3.1 Shift in Automotive Industry

7.3.1.1 Disruption in the Industry

7.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

7.3.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

7.3.2.2 Most Impacted Countries

7.3.2.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

7.3.2.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

7.3.2.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers

7.3.2.4 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook

7.4 Shift in Aerospace Industry

7.4.1 Disruption in the Industry

7.4.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

7.4.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues

7.4.3.1 Most Impacted Regions

7.4.3.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

7.4.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

7.4.4.1 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook

7.5 Shift in Construction Industry



8 Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Acrylic

8.2.1 Acrylics Widely Used due to Their Good Appearance, Weatherability, and Electrostatic Characteristics

8.3 Alkyd

8.3.1 Alkyds are Low Cost, Low Toxicity, and Low Surface Tension Resins That Permits Wetting of Most Surfaces

8.4 Epoxy

8.4.1 Epoxy Paints & Coatings are Capable of Curing at Ambient or High Temperatures and Minimal Pressure

8.5 Polyester

8.5.1 Polyester Offers Low Cost, Dimensional Stability, Good Mechanical Strength, and High Chemical Resistance

8.6 Polyurethane

8.6.1 Polyurethane Resin Paints Possess High Durability, Toughness, High Gloss, and are Easy to Clean

8.7 Fluoropolymer

8.7.1 PTFE Coatings Widely Used in Cookware, Scratch-Free Windshield Wiper, Fabric Protectors, and PCB

8.8 Vinyl

8.8.1 Air-Drying Coatings with Vinyl Copolymers Provide Toughness and Good Resistance to Water and Chemicals

8.9 Others



9 Europe Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Waterborne Technology

9.2.1 Quality and Strength of Waterborne Coatings Dependent on Resin, Additives, and Pigments

9.3 Solventborne Technology

9.3.1 Solventborne Resins Segment Declining as Innovations in this Technology are Limited

9.4 Powder Coating

9.4.1 Growing Requirement for Durable, Better Weathering, and Robust Mechanical Properties Fueling Demand for Powder Coatings

9.5 Others



10 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by End-use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Architectural End-use Industry

10.2.1 Economic Growth and Higher Incomes Boosting the Demand for Architectural Coatings

10.2.2 Residential

10.2.3 Non-Residential

10.2.4 Infrastructure

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Paints & Coatings Used for Corrosion Control of Steel or Concrete in Numerous Applications

10.3.2 General Industrial

10.3.3 OEM

10.3.3.1 Passenger Cars

10.3.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

10.3.3.3 Heavy-Duty Equipment

10.3.3.4 Rail

10.3.3.5 Aerospace

10.3.3.6 Marine

10.3.4 Wood Coating

10.3.5 Others

10.3.5.1 Protective Coatings

10.3.5.2 Coil Coating

10.3.5.3 Packaging



11 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by Country

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Germany

11.3 Russia

11.4 France

11.5 UK

11.6 Italy

11.7 Poland

11.8 Turkey

11.9 Spain

11.10 Sweden

11.11 Denmark

11.12 Norway

11.13 Finland

11.14 Lithuania

11.15 Latvia

11.16 Estonia

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Share Analysis

12.5.1 Performance of Top Coating Companies in 2020

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

12.6.2 Investments & Expansions

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.6.4 New Product Launches

12.6.5 Joint Ventures & Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

13.2 PPG Industries

13.3 Sherwin-Williams Company

13.4 BASF Coatings GmbH

13.5 Axalta Coating System LLC

13.6 RPM International Inc.

13.7 Hempel A/S

13.8 Jotun A/S

13.9 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

13.10 Tikkurila Oyj

13.11 Beckers Group

13.12 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

13.13 DAW SE

13.14 Teknos Group

13.15 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

13.16 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

13.17 Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

13.18 IVM Chemicals

13.19 Worwag

13.20 Flugger Group A/S

13.21 Corporacao Industrial Do Norte

13.22 Meffert AG Farbwerke

13.23 Weilburger

13.24 Remmers

13.25 STO Corp.



14 Adjacent/Related Markets



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

