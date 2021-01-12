TAMPA, FL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce GGtoor.com Chill TCG Showdown event results from January 9, 2021.



The second GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown kicked off Saturday morning on January 9th. With registration numbers doubling overnight, the tournament started with 311 players – making this among one of the biggest PTCGO events in recent memory! The event was a “compressed” regional style format, with 2 separate phases of swiss rounds, then a clean cut to top 8 single elimination playoff bracket. After the first swiss phase ended, the field was whittled down to 40 players, who played it out for a chance at the top 8 cut.

The second phase was filled with many well-known players from the online tournament scene, and the IRL pros looking for a new home since the pandemic. Pikarom was once again the most played deck in the tournament with 46 players, the ADP being a close second with 44. Eternatus, Centiskorch and LucMetal were the next highest up in the meta, all having about 30 players each. Coalossal saw a large increase in play this past week, driven by recent success from Zach Lesage’s Coalossal list earlier in a recent event.

Our top 40 players in phase two were absolutely filled with talent, which proved to be an incredibly competitive series of matches. The biggest surprise of Swiss was seeing Mad Party emerge as the #1 seed moving into top 8, and a unique Mewtwo/Rillaboom list emerge as the #2 seed! Top cut was dominated by Centiskorch, with 3 of them in top 8, along with 2 Lucmetals, and 1 Eternatus to round out the playoffs. The top matches were cast by Kevin “Mellow_Magikarp” Clemente and Sackett “SackSack17” Brehmer. Both Casters did a fantastic job, and hundreds of viewers tuned in to cheer on their favorite competitors and decks! Many in the top cut were new faces, but one familiar face was Thomas Brophy, who was piloting his classic Centiskorch list, which he has been piloting with success, collecting many 1st and 2nd place finishes throughout the last few months over several online tournaments. All three Centiskorch players blazed their way into top 4, with the Eternatus the only other archetype to make it past the quarterfinals. Thomas Brophy bested FrostBlaze13110 to move into finals, and NicoMF was able to defeat ProcioneKiller03 to meet him there.

With the finals match set, everyone was excited for the final battle between the two Centiskorch players, who had taken down over 300 other players to reach the finals. In the end, it was Thomas’s Ability Centiskorch list that proved too much for Nico’s Centiskorch/Silvally list, leading to a decisive 2-0 victory in finals. Thomas came out of the day with the top CASH Prize, proving to the entire community that his refined play, and well tested Centiskorch list that there are still plenty of choices to find a path to success in today's Standard Meta as we head into 2021!

Luis A. Arce said, “The gaming community has embraced GGToor! All of our hard work is beginning to pay off. The gaming world has discovered GGToor.com is going to be the dominant gaming portal in the world. It’s just the beginning; more to come in this great New Year.”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you; you can choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php.

If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor; we can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar minded individuals that like to compete and have fun. You can be sure that GGToor is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php; if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/ed9U6ShX , https://twitter.com/shadowgamingtn , https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps.

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world.

