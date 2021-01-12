HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest recruiter network, unveiled a new on-demand virtual training prog ram to help career changers break into the world of virtual recruiting.



"Recruiter.com has already helped thousands of people learn to recruit with its self-paced Recruiter Certification Program," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Given the strong trends towards the on-demand, gig economy and the unprecedented hiring that will be taking place after the pandemic, we launched Recruiter.com Academy to capitalize on this opportunity fully. Furthermore, as Experian cites that 50% of all millennials have a side gig, we look forward to positioning recruiting as an exciting and lucrative part-time opportunity."

The Recruiter Academy, in partnership with CareerDash, a leading E-learning provider of career training, certification, and job placement services, expands Recruiter.com's training offering from a self-service content-driven experience to a world-class program with live instructors, guided assignments, and hands-on one-on-one training.

"As the great re-hire gets underway, the way we recruit is going through its own great transformation," said Miles Jennings, Founder and COO of Recruiter.com. "The $120+ billion industry of recruiting is shifting to online and on-demand platforms, and recruiters are moving to virtual environments. As such, we see strong interest in our on-demand recruiting service, which offers flexible, virtual recruiting support to small and large employers."

"We developed Recruiter.com Academy to help equip more people with the skills necessary to take advantage of the growing opportunities in digital recruiting," Jennings continued. "We're excited to offer high-quality community, training, and earning opportunities to participants. The Recruiter.com Academy also creates a unique and constant talent pipeline for our on-demand recruiting solution, which we anticipate will grow rapidly as hiring continues to shift online."

The Recruiter.com Academy is suitable for people changing careers and established recruiters looking to further their credentials. Participants will learn how to find jobs, earn, and outperform in the exciting career of professional recruiting. Graduates will receive one-on-one career assistance, including resume and social media profile support, live mock interview training, and may access paid recruiting assignments and earning opportunities through the Recruiter.com On Demand platform.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of over 27,500 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology.

