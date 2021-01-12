As part of its re-opening strategy, The Reagan Ranch Center will use Freetouch to create a safe and contact-free environment for the general public.

As part of its re-opening strategy, The Reagan Ranch Center will use Freetouch to create a safe and contact-free environment for the general public.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freetouch™, an innovator in software solutions for touchless interactivity, today announced that the Reagan Ranch Center , an interpretive center that maintains President Reagan’s Western White House in Santa Barbara, is bringing visitors from around the world a safe touchless interactive experience.



Freetouch’s patent-pending technology eliminates the need for physical contact with the Center’s touchscreens. Instead, visitors to the Center’s 3500 square-foot gallery use their smartphones to interact with the Freetouch enabled touchscreen exhibit, including five large-format interactive timelines of Reagan’s twenty-five years at his ranch. The Center also offers Freetouch on two other interactive exhibits in the museum, letting users explore archives of Reagan presidential radio addresses and White House logs.

“Freetouch is not only helping us address challenges posed by the pandemic, but it’s also making it more convenient and comfortable for visitors to experience our exhibits,” said Brent Kilpper, Associate Director of The Reagan Ranch Center. “We couldn’t be happier with the way Freetouch works, allowing visitors to use a QR code to turn their phones into a remote control. For us, it is the right technology at just the right time, allowing us to retain all functionality of the exhibit while implementing the latest health and safety requirements.”

As part of its re-opening strategy, The Reagan Ranch Center will use Freetouch to create a safe and contact-free environment for the general public. Serving visitors with reservations at 25% capacity, the Center will soon offer visitors to its 20,000 square-foot center the same engaging experience that they have come to enjoy in the past, while maintaining important safety protocols.

“For the foreseeable future, businesses will be under pressure to offer contactless alternatives for touch-averse customers,” said Darren David, Freetouch Founder & CEO. “The Reagan Ranch Center offers a great example of how organizations in every sector are using our easy-to-install solution to do just that. It’s similar to the shift that grocery stores made when they began offering disinfecting wipes for their shopping carts – not every shopper uses them, but everyone feels better knowing they’re available. What was originally an isolated offering is now the industry standard; we’re anticipating the same response with touchless interactivity. It’s an easy win.”

Working with Stimulant, an award-winning experience design agency and the creator of Freetouch, the Reagan Ranch Center has also now completed a new, Freetouch-enabled exhibit featuring a piece of the Berlin wall. This coincided with the anniversary of the wall’s falling on November 9, 1989 and is one of the newest exhibits to premiere as part of the Center’s reopening.

“Freetouch will allow our visitors, even in the wake of COVID-19, to use our interactive exhibits in the way they are intended to be used,” added Kilpper.

About the Reagan Ranch Center

With four floors of classrooms, lecture space, a movie theater, ranch exhibits and a library of conservative resources, the Reagan Ranch Center is a state-of-the-art facility that brings conservative ideas to life. The Reagan Ranch Center is an essential complement to the Ranch. It is here that we can share the story of the Ranch and its place in history with the public at large.

The Reagan Ranch Center offers many resources and opportunities for our students, supporters, neighbors, and area visitors to learn about Ronald Reagan, the principles he stood for, and the Ranch he called home.

About Freetouch™

Freetouch enables contactless interaction with shared touchscreens from any smartphone. Simply install the controller software on any PC with internet connectivity — no additional hardware required. End users scan an onscreen QR code with their smartphone to connect to and interact with the display in front of them. The solution is designed for immediate use by retail, banking, hospitality, museum, food service, and entertainment industries — anywhere touchscreens are part of the customer or operational experience.



Freetouch was conceived and developed by San Francisco-based Stimulant , an award-winning experience design agency that has been developing touch-driven applications for nearly 15 years. Freetouch is committed to making interactive installations safer to use through advanced contactless technologies.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b746e7-b71f-4dc0-8798-bea2dd42b160

All Media Inquiries: Philosophy PR + Marketing 5104999746