Glendale, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium short-form content experiences (OTC: LPTV), today announced a partnership with Switch, an Edmonton-based global telecom service provider. Loop will add curated channels featuring music videos and other short-form content to Switch’s new Canadian television platform.



This new partnership is a significant step for Loop’s expansion into the Canadian market, by bringing the world’s largest music video library along with a vast selection of short-form content to Canada. Loop has a satellite office in Toronto.

Through its partnership with Loop, Switch will be able to successfully complement streaming giants like Netflix and Crave in Canada with a homegrown focus. Loop’s music video channels include content from Canadian artists, as well as a source for curated music video content that’s currently lacking in Canada.

Switch leverages the experience and expertise it has gained from seventeen years in the industrial/commercial markets to provide a responsive, innovative solution and “get it done yesterday” attitude with the development of the Switch OTT mobile app for consumers available across Canada. Switch is driven to give its customers more choice, better service and better prices. The entertainment industry is evolving, and Switch is proud to be a part of this change.

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos and other premium short-form content on Switch, audiences can enjoy the world’s largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone and Android. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media’s growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos. True to its name, Loop’s technology uniquely enables consumers to directly influence and control the Loop “in business” experience (in restaurants, bars, venues) via the same Loop consumer app, thereby linking the two. No other video app features that innovative power.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium short-form content by consumers and businesses. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Switch

Switch is a local family-owned Canadian telecom company helping fellow Canadians save on their telecom costs. Our team is proud to launch a new Canadian television platform that is aimed at providing not only traditional content like local and international news but also fresh new entertainment like our Loop Media channels that recently launched, giving our customers an evolving new platform that is affordable and relative in today's market. We recently launched our Switch OTT mobile app so that customers can take their TV from the home to anywhere in Canada. With features like cloud PVR, catchup TV, and multiple user accounts, we make it easy to stay entertained. Learn more at Switch.ca

