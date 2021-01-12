New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GIS Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365691/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on GIS market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management and rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management. In addition, rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GIS market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The GIS market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Data

• Services



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of GIS solutions in the healthcare and insurance sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our GIS market covers the following areas:

• GIS market sizing

• GIS market forecast

• GIS market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001