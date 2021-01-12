New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fall Protection Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834708/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on fall protection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing on-site training and increasing demand for fall protection from end-users. In addition, increasing on-site training is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fall protection market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The fall protection market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Safety harness

• Others



By End-user

• Energy and utilities

• Construction

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the stringent and comprehensive safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the fall protection market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fall protection market covers the following areas:

• Fall protection market sizing

• Fall protection market forecast

• Fall protection market industry analysis





