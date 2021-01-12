﻿

PRESS RELEASE

12 January 2021

Results from written procedure for BidCo af 28.04.2017 A/S

On 9 December 2020, BidCo af 28.04.2017 A/S (the "Company") instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") for the Company's EUR 50,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds due 2024 with ISIN SE0013234325 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure to request the bondholders to vote in favor of certain amendments, waivers and consents of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The purpose of the amendments, waivers and consents is, amongst others, to:

(i) amend the amount of the permitted debt under the Bonds; and

(ii) waive any breach of certain terms of the Bonds.

All of the Bondholders that were voting in the written procedure voted in favor of the written procedure. It is therefore resolved that the written procedure has been approved.

Further information

For further questions, please contact: CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.