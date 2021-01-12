Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market By Printing Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper), End-Use Sector (Non-Residential, Residential, Automotive & Transportation), And Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digitally printed wallpaper market size is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is primarily triggered by the increase in demand for digital technology in wallpaper and the growing trend of interior decoration in the residential and non-residential sectors. Factors such as increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural construction further contribute to the growth of this market. Stiff competition from paint & coating manufacturers might restrain the demand for digitally printed wallpapers.



Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the digitally printed wallpaper market



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for digitally printed wallpaper, as most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the US, Asia Pacific, and European countries. These companies having their manufacturing units in European countries are also severely affected. Therefore, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in hampering production units due to a lack of raw materials and workforce. The market is estimated to witness negative growth until the third quarter of 2020. The lockdown in major countries due to this pandemic has also led to the shutdown of the production of digitally printed wallpapers.



The construction of residential & non-residential buildings and infrastructure has been a key factor in the development of various industries across countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the global construction business. It has affected the supply and cost of material and labor, which are the key cost components of construction projects. Some of the most affected regions are major production hubs and home to key links in the sector's global supply chain.



Vinyl segment to lead the digitally printed wallpaper market between 2020 and 2025



Vinyl is the largest substrate segment of the digitally printed wallpaper market by substrate. The vinyl segment dominated the digitally printed wallpaper market in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as high durability and easy maintenance, coupled with lower cost, which boosts the demand for vinyl wallpaper, mainly in the emerging economies. The vinyl-based wallpapers are most suited for humid or more accessible areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways.



Residential segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the digitally printed wallpaper market



The growing urbanization and migration of people from rural areas to urban cities are important factors driving the residential sector. Digital wallpapers are used in residential applications for living rooms, dining rooms, and home interior decoration. The application of wallpapers in residential buildings adds to the aesthetic appeal of the interiors.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global digitally printed wallpaper market in 2019. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the large-scale government investments in the infrastructure sector in this region. Additionally, the increasing population and rising incomes are driving the per capita spending on construction. The markets of China, Japan and India are projected to be lucrative due to their ongoing and upcoming infrastructural construction projects as well as rising consumer spending in construction.

