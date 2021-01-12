New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170205/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on commercial and military aircraft MRO market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the service-life extension of military aircraft, growing demand for advanced synthetic vision avionic systems, and developments in ultrasonic inspection technologies. In addition, Service-life extension of military aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial and military aircraft MRO market analysis includes sector segment and geographical landscapes.



The commercial and military aircraft MRO market is segmented as below:

By Sector

• Military Aircraft MRO

• Commercial Aircraft MRO



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the integration of advanced weapons into aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial and military aircraft MRO market growth during the next few years. Also, employment of cold repair technologies and launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial and military aircraft MRO market covers the following areas:

• Commercial and military aircraft MRO market sizing

• Commercial and military aircraft MRO market forecast

• Commercial and military aircraft MRO market industry analysis





