SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a B2B brand-management and marketing-communication firm, has been accepted into AM Best’s Recommended Expert Service Providers. OCG is the first company to be listed under the new category, Brand Management and Marketing.



“We’re grateful to AM Best for including us in its Expert Resource directory,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “And after serving the insurance industry since our founding in 2004, we’re proud to have had a new category added to the directory for us. But we’re especially proud and grateful to have been endorsed by our clients for inclusion in the directory. The faith our clients place in us affirms the value we strive to provide to them every day. We look forward to living up to this honor and to bringing our A game to everyone we serve.”

You can see OCG’s listing here. And you can see the authenticating BestMark Badge on the footer of every page of the OCG website.

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit obriencg.com, email info@obriencg.com, or call 860-944-9022.

