SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical , (NASDAQ: ONEM) a leading human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization, today announced it is continuing to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts nationwide, now offering support for community vaccinations in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the greater San Francisco Bay Area, with plans for more geographies soon.



With limited quantities of vaccines currently being provided by local departments of public health, One Medical is administering doses to Phase 1a and select Phase 1b populations in accordance with guidance from local, state and federal health officials. One Medical is also providing complimentary telehealth services to qualifying patients referred by departments of public health during the course of vaccination services, leveraging One Medical’s technology platform for vaccine appointment scheduling, second dose vaccine reminders, digital health follow up through video chats and messaging, and data reporting.

Beginning this week, One Medical is dedicating a location in Los Angeles to administer vaccines to those referred from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Similar public support efforts are underway in Northern California, where One Medical is working directly with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and other Bay Area county health departments. In New York City and Seattle’s King County, One Medical is also planning to soon administer COVID-19 vaccinations to qualified populations from the general public in accordance with guidance from departments of public health.

“With a modernized technology platform, multi-market streamlined operations, and dedicated providers and team members, One Medical is pleased to partner with public health leaders across the nation to serve communities with COVID-19 vaccine administration and digital health support,” said One Medical Chair & CEO, Amir Dan Rubin.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:

Kristina Skinner, One Medical

Senior Director of External Communications

Press@onemedical.com

650-743-5187

Investor Contact:

Rose Salzwedel, One Medical

Director of Investor Relations

Investor@onemedical.com

206-331-2211