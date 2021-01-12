New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03231959/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aircraft engine MRO market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in MRO facilities, increase in aircraft deliveries, and strategic collaborations. In addition, increasing investments in MRO facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft engine MRO market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The aircraft engine MRO market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Turbofan & turbojet

• Turboprop



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft engine MRO market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of recycled aircraft parts, and new technologies gaining ground will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aircraft engine MRO market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft engine MRO market sizing

• Aircraft engine MRO market forecast

• Aircraft engine MRO market industry analysis





