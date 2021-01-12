Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart water softeners market was pegged at $501.64 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Improved features and appearance of water softeners, increase in health consciousness and inclination towards hygiene & healthy practices, and surge in disposable income fuel the growth of the global smart water softeners market. On the other hand, high prices associated with smart water softeners, low awareness of product, and availability of cheap replacements impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in investment in automation, rise in promotional activities, further technological advancements, and environmental regulations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-



The outbreak of Covid-19 led to disrupted manufacturing processes as well as supply chain management. This in turn resulted in a shortage of raw materials.

At the same time, the demand for smart water softeners has been decreased.

Nevertheless, government bodies in different countries are coming up with several relaxations on the existing dictums, and the market is projected to get back to its position soon.

The global smart water softeners market is analyzed across type, technology, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into wall mounted and floor. The wall mounted segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. In addition, the same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into residential and institute. The residential segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Moreover,the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global smart water softeners market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The other regions covered in the report include Europe, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global smart water softeners market report includeA.O Smith, 3M, Culligan, EcoWater system, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Coway, Kenmore, and GE ELECTRIC.

