Mulberry, Florida, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation is officially joining the sustainability movement with its new membership role in the Sustainable Furnishings Council. The council is a coalition of manufacturers, retailers, and designers dedicated to increasing awareness and adoption of environmentally sustainable practices in the home furnishings industry. A 116-year-old company with over 383 stores and an e-commerce website, Badcock is one of the largest and most popular retailers of home furnishings, appliances, and electronics in the southeastern United States to join the council.

In today’s climate where sustainability is more than just a buzzword for consumers and is vital to the future of our shared world, Badcock recognizes the importance of adopting and advocating sustainable practices in the home furnishings space. CEO and President Rob Burnette said, “Badcock has a long history of ensuring that we incorporate sustainable practices into our operations and that our products and the sourcing of the materials that create them have minimal negative impacts on the world at large. By joining this council, we are hoping to have a greater positive influence on our industry and the best practices therein.”

As a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Badcock acknowledges the importance of a triple bottom line (People-Planet-Profits) that represents a healthy balance between social equity, environmental concerns, and local economies. Since its founding, Badcock promotes a people-focused approach to business exemplified by the slogan “Badcock will treat you right.” Additionally, the majority of the 383 Badcock Home Furniture &more stores are locally owned and operated which allows the brand to truly connect with each community it serves. The corporation regularly donates merchandise, cash gifts, and volunteer hours to local charities such as the Boys & Girls Club. Behind the scenes, Badcock departments act to avoid or reduce unsustainable raw resources found in the furniture industry by obtaining meaningful product certifications and regularly conducting factory reviews. The warehouses have efficient, LED lighting and updated machinery.

Furthermore, Badcock is committed to “Best Practices” outlined by the Sustainable Furnishings Council that include carbon reduction, consumer and environmental health, social equity, waste reduction, water management, and product circularity. Badcock completed initiatives in 2020 that contributed to these areas, including rolling out a new internal digital catalog to replace printed catalogs. This push, in addition to existing efforts like paperless billing, helps to minimize paper waste.

While there is always more work to do in today’s changing retail environment, Badcock is proud of its commitment to help create a more sustainable world for future generations.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 383 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information go to www.badcock.com.

About Sustainable Furnishings Council

The Sustainable Furnishings Council is dedicated to promoting healthy environments inside and out. SFC provides the most comprehensive information on environmental, safety, and health issues in the home furnishings industry and champions initiatives that improve products and processes. The SFC and its Members work to address sustainability and social issues, and offer clear information to consumers, the media, and other partners. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest.

