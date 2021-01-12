LEHI, Utah and BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGZ brands, a leader in device protection products and NBD Nano, the surface coating experts, today introduced its use of InvisiPrint MBED on BodyGuardz screen protectors and cases within the PureGuard™ antimicrobial formula. InvisiPrint MBED is a dual function coating that makes fingerprints smudges invisible while also preventing the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria. The MBED antimicrobial contains an EPA approved active ingredient that is able to keep the InvisiPrint coating clean by reducing odor and stain-causing bacteria.



It has long been known that smartphones build up excess bacteria and fingerprint smudges while in use. As a result, the need for dual-purpose antimicrobial and invisible fingerprint coatings on smartphone accessories has accelerated dramatically. BodyGuardz has quickly identified and implemented the NBD solution into their PureGuard formula that both inhibits the growth of bacteria on coated screen protectors while also providing excellent anti-smudge capabilities.

InvisiPrint MBED is also extremely durable. When surfaces coated with InvisiPrint MBED are exposed to wear and tear similar to what mobile devices typically experience throughout their service life, the antimicrobial and invisible fingerprint smudge properties remain unaffected.

“BodyGuardz selected NBD Nanotechnologies for our PureGuard antimicrobial formula because of its long-lasting, dual-function coating,” said Kirk Feller, President and CEO of BGZ brands.

“NBD has enabled BodyGuardz's successful response to an ever-changing market by providing them with superior and innovative technology,” said Miguel Galvez, President of NBD Nano.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality. BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands — BodyGuardz®, a leading device protection company; Lander®, gear made modern; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you.

About NBD Nanotechnologies