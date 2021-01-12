TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heralded as the nation’s leading supplier of critical-care biopharmaceuticals, plasma products and vaccines, FFF Enterprises, Inc., is proud to announce it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that data center and systems for FFF’s family of companies have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. The companies included in this prestigious Certification include: FFF Enterprises, Inc., Nufactor, Inc., MinibarRx, LLC and InCircle LLC (“FFF”). This achievement places FFF Enterprises in an elite group of organizations that have earned this recognition.

“FFF is ever-mindful of the need to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises. “We are proud to demonstrate to our customers that we continue to set the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“The comprehensive HITRUST CSF information protection framework has seen widespread adoption across industries while the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Jeremy Huval, chief compliance officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF Certification is now a common benchmark to measure organizations’ safeguards for sensitive data.”

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, is a multi-billion dollar organization that continues to celebrate more than 33 years of business, and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position regarding supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF's commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity® ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. Their proprietary Lot-Track™ system provides verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine® is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through their forward-deployed inventory programs MinibarRx® and Verified Inventory Program™ (VIPc)®, FFF has revolutionized product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in their services is assured through Costparency™ — FFF's promise to healthcare providers that they will not engage in deceptive pricing tactics.

As always, FFF goes Beyond Distribution in their commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Everything they do affirms their dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of their mission of Helping Healthcare Care®. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1995, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with a concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and bleeding disorders. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Through individualized patient care, Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About MinibarRx®

MinibarRx, a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a former affiliate of Minibar Systems – the world's largest manufacturer of refrigerated platforms for the hospitality industry. Through a unique combination of over 33 years in pharmaceutical drug distribution and over 42 years in SMART refrigeration, MinibarRx presents healthcare providers with a reimagined cold supply chain inventory management solution for vaccines and biologics. Please visit MinibarRx's news site, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

About InCircle™

Launching in 1st Quarter 2021, InCircle is a novel population management tool poised to revolutionize the cumbersome immune globulin utilization review process, deliver longitudinal patient tracking, provide open access to curated data, and fundamentally transform the way immune globulin is prescribed.

The InCircle solution benefits provide a novel opportunity to improve the management of costly specialty drugs like immune globulin, and allow payors, specialty pharmacies/pharma manufacturers and physicians to work together to ensure appropriate patients receive treatment, ultimately reducing costs and enabling more effective decision making.

Michelle Valenzuela, Vice President, Marketing and Communications FFF Enterprises (800) 843-7477 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com